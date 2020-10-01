Roland Garros: Maria Sakkari vs Martina Trevisan preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details
Fixture: (20) Maria Sakkari vs Martina Trevisan
Date: 2 October 2020
Tournament: Roland Garros 2020
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000
Live telecast: USA - NBC Sport / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Maria Sakkari vs Martina Trevisan preview
Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari has been one of the most consistent performers on the WTA tour this year. Having reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the US Open earlier, the Greek player is now through to the third round of the French Open in Paris for the second year in a row.
Ranked No. 24 in the world, Sakkari also reached the semifinals at the St. Petersburg Open and the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in New York. More strikingly, she defeated Serena Williams in the latter event.
Her opponent, Martina Trevisan, had never won a Grand Slam main draw match prior to this tournament. The 26-year-old from Italy has come through the qualifying and has scored two big wins in the main draw - over Camila Giorgi (who retired while trailing a set and a break down in the second set), and 16-year-old American Coco Gauff.
Maria Sakkari vs Martina Trevisan head-to-head
This is the first meeting between Maria Sakkari and Martina Trevisan, and the head-to-head currently stand at 0-0.
Maria Sakkari vs Martina Trevisan prediction
Maria Sakkari is the clear favorite to win this match. The Greek player has an all-round solid game and likes to control the points with her serve and groundstrokes.
Sakkari has been able to consistently perform well at the Slams over the last one year. If she remains injury-free, it seems like a matter of time before she makes a run to the semis of a Major or beyond.
Martina Trevisan on her part would also be high on confidence after her win over Coco Gauff in the second round. Although Gauff was undone by several double faults, Trevisan played a great match to put the American under constant pressure.
The left-hander likes to build points and engage in long rallies rather than pull the trigger early like the powerful baseliners on the women's tour. And that works particularly well on the slow claycourts of Paris.
Expect some long rallies in this one, but Sakkari should be able to come through by virtue of her superior serve and greater firepower off the ground.
Prediction: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets.Published 01 Oct 2020, 15:11 IST