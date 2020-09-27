Roland Garros: Marketa Vondrousova vs Iga Swiatek preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Marketa Vondrousova vs Iga Swiatek

Date: 28th September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Marketa Vondrousova vs Iga Swiatek preview

In a battle between two of the most promising talents on the women's side, last year's French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova takes on World No. 54 Iga Swiatek in the first round on Monday.

It was right here at Roland Garros where Marketa Vondrousova had the most memorable moment of her young career when she played the final last year.

The achievement made the-then 19-year-old the first teenage finalist at the French Open since Ana Ivanovic in 2007 and propelled her to a career-high No. 14 ranking.

However, injuries reared their ugly head and robbed the Czech southpaw of a chance to build on that grand performance.

The 21-year-old underwent a left wrist surgery and had to wrap up her 2019 season early. 2020 has been a season of rebuilding for Vondrousova and even though she started with a quarter-final finish at Adelaide, she could not do much of note until finding her feet on clay again.

It was at the Italian Open where Marketa Vondrousova reminded everyone of her French Open heroics as she tore through the draw before losing to compatriot Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals.

Iga Swiatek

2018 junior Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek has been one of the fastest-rising stars on the WTA Tour for some time now. Still only 19, the Pole broke into the top 50 in February, peaking at No. 48.

Even though she has a 7-5 win-loss record for the year, 5 of those wins came in Grand Slams. That says a lot about her fearlessness and how she loves playing on the big stage. She made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open and reached the third round at Flushing Meadows, putting up a thorough exhibition of her immense talent.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Iga Swiatek head-to-head

Despite this being the first meeting between youngsters, Marketa Vondrousova and Iga Swiatek, it suffices to say that Vondrousova is coming into this face-off with more experience.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Iga Swiatek prediction

With her aggressive baseline hitting and her speed, Swiatek has a game suited for the faster courts. She did make it to the semi-finals of the junior French Open in 2018, though. If she manages to find depth on her groundstrokes, she can definitely put the Czech in a spot.

But to do it consistently against a returner as good as Vondrousova is a difficult job to say the least. Marketa Vondrousova would look to use her lefty topspin forehands to keep her pinned to the baseline and finish some of the points with her clever dropshots. Besides, the 21-year-old Czech is coming into this tournament with a lot of momentum and confidence after reaching the semi-finals at Rome.

It will be tough for the young Pole to stop the World No. 19 now.

Prediction: Marketa Vondrousova to win in two tight sets