Roland Garros: Matteo Berrettini vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs Daniel Altmaier

Date: 3 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Matteo Berrettini vs Daniel Altmaier preview

7th seed Matteo Berrettini will take on qualifier Daniel Altmaier in the third round of the 2020 French Open on Saturday.

For 22-year-old Altmaier, this has been nothing short of a dream run in his main draw debut at a Grand Slam. The 186th-ranked German has had to overcome three rounds of qualifying and two main draw matches against Feliciano Lopez and Jan-Lennard Struff.

He now finds himself face to face with a top 10 player for the first time in his career.

Matteo Berrettini

Berrettini will do well not to take the German lightly as he has shown that he can be more than a handful on clay. To give more perspective on Altmaier’s ability on clay, the German recently defeated highly-rated Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti on the same surface.

Coming into this third round match-up, Matteo Berrettini has equaled his best French Open performance from 2018. But now, with greater expectations on his shoulders, the Italian will be expected to deliver a better return.

Berrettini has played a couple of decent matches so far at the Roland Garros. The Italian started with a straight-sets victory against Vasek Pospisil and followed it up with a four-set win against Lloyd Harris.

Matteo Berrettini vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

Largely due to Daniel Altmaier’s inexperience on the ATP tour, he is yet to play against Matteo Berrettini. As such, the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Matteo Berrettini vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

A match between a World No.8 and World No.186 almost always seems easy on paper and is usually so on the court as well. But Daniel Altmaier will not be an easy opponent for Matteo Berrettini.

Much like the Italian, Altmaier too enjoys a good amount of success on his serve. This will immensely help the German to manage the pressure from Berrettini, closing out his service games quickly.

Matteo Berrettini

In terms of groundstrokes, Matteo Berrettini has the stronger forehand. Not only is he capable of adding great amounts of topspin to it, but he can also smash them flat.

However, in the backhand department, both players can be a bit erratic at times. Berrettini does tend to play a large number of slices on this wing, which can make things difficult for the one-handed shot of Altmaier.

The key for Matteo Berrettini will be to give a lot of depth to his groundstrokes as Altmaier has been troubled by that in the past due to his poor footwork. At the same time, if Altmaier begins well and can continuously attack the Italian’s backhand, he too could reap the rewards.

Going by experience and quality, Matteo Berrettini should win but one can expect Altmaier to make things difficult for him.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in four sets