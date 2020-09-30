Roland Garros: Matteo Berrettini vs Lloyd Harris preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs Lloyd Harris

Date: 1 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / NBC Sport | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Advertisement

Matteo Berrettini vs Lloyd Harris preview

Lloyd Harris at the 2020 French Open

Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini faces Lloyd Harris in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

Berrettini will look to continue his solid form over the last few weeks which has seen him reach the fourth-round of the US Open and make a run to the quarter-finals in his home-tournament in Rome.

Berrettini was handed a stern test in the form of Vasek Pospisil in the first round but came out of it with a relatively comfortable win, and comes into this match fancying his chances to go deep into the tournament this year.

The Italian faces South Africa's Lloyd Harris, a player who is yet to make much of a mark on the ATP Tour.

The 23-year-old comes into the match following a loss in the first qualifying round in Rome and a semifinal run at a Challenger level event in Forli, giving him plenty of match practice on clay.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lloyd Harris head-to-head

The second-round encounter at Roland Garros is the first contest between Matteo Berrettini and Lloyd Harris. Their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

There is a wide gulf between their rankings, however, with Berrettini ranked 8th in the world while Harris is ranked 90th.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lloyd Harris prediction

Matteo Berrettini at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2020

Matteo Berrettini remains the overwhelming favorite in this match not only due to his superior ranking, but also because of his form on European clay this year.

While Berrettini's ability to hit topspin-laden forehands pushes opponents deep on the baseline, the 24-year-old is also capable of smashing flat forehands down the court.

Berrettini also has enough variety in his shot-selection, with backhand slices and a decent net game, to test his opponent's movement on the red dirt.

Although unlikely, Harris will look to cause an upset by attacking Berrettini's serve and returning strongly, constantly testing his backhand that can be erratic at times.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in straight sets.