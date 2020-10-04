Roland Garros: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Daniel Altmaier

Date: 5 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports Select / Disney+ Hotstar VIP | Europe - Eurosport

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Daniel Altmaier preview

Germany’s Daniel Altmaier continues his dream run at the 2020 French Open after knocking out 7th seed Matteo Berrettini in straight sets. He will now be up against the in-form Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round on Monday.

In his third-round match, Pablo Carreno Busta overcame compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets. The 29-year-old Carreno Busta is playing arguably his finest tennis in the past few weeks, and has proven his quality on all surfaces.

Carreno Busta displayed an unusual attacking game against Bautista Agut. It paid off in the end despite Carreno Busta committing 51 unforced errors. The younger Spaniard wasn’t afraid to take risks, especially on his forehand wing, which elevated his game to the next level.

Pablo Carreno Busta is now just one win away from matching his best performance at Roland Garros. The 17th seed had reached that stage in 2017, and will be hoping to repeat it this time as well.

Daniel Altmaier

His next opponent, Daniel Altmaier, comes off an impressive victory against Matteo Berrettini. The German was firing on all cylinders and registered the biggest victory of his career so far.

The 22-year-old is on a 6 match win-streak at Roland Garros, having successfully overcome three qualifying rounds. His dominance has been such that he has dropped just a single set in all these matches, despite also facing the likes of Feliciano Lopez and Jan-Lennard Struff.

Altmaier’s career has been plagued by injuries so far. Shoulder and hip issues have caused him to miss several Grand Slams qualifiers. He was only able to make his main draw debut at this French Open.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

The head-to-head between Pablo Carreno Busta and Daniel Altmaier is currently 0-0 as they have never faced each other on tour before.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Pablo Carreno Busta is undoubtedly a solid player in almost every department. It is often difficult to hit through him, but he is very capable of hitting through his opponents. As such, it is very difficult to strategize against him.

Pablo Carreno Busta

The Spaniard can deal well with both topspin-laden groundstrokes, and the flatter, faster ones. Daniel Altmaier can look to mix up his shots well. Adding a bit of variety can always keep Carreno Busta guessing, as continuous baseline rallies will simply play to his strengths.

Altmaier can test Pablo Carreno Busta for a set or two, but it is unlikely that he will cause an upset over one of the most in-form players on tour currently.

Prediction: Pablo Carreno Busta to win in four sets.