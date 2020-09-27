Match details

Fixture: Pablo Carreno Busta vs John Millman

Date: TBD

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - NBC/ Tennis Channel: India - Star Sports

Pablo Carreno Busta vs John Millman preview

World No. 18 Pablo Carreno Busta will take on John Millman in the first round of the French Open. Carreno Busta's best results so far have come on hardcourts rather than on clay - which may be a surprise given that he is from Spain.

The 29-year-old reached the US Open semi-finals earlier this month for the second time in his career and has won three of his four career singles titles on hardcourts.

Pablo Carreno Busta is one set away from the final. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/7fmwlpZmRB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2020

However, the Spaniard is a more than able clay-court player as well, having reached the quarter-finals of the French Open in 2017 and four ATP finals on the surface, including the 2017 Estoril Open which he won.

John Millman at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, Italy

His opponent will be 31-year-old Australian John Millman, who is ranked No. 43 in the world.

It is no surprise that Millman's best results have come on the faster courts at the US Open where he reached the quarter-final in 2018, which included a win over Swiss legend Roger Federer. However, Millman has yet to win a main draw match at the French Open with four successive first round exits.

Absolutely stunning upset as @johnhmillman defeats Federer 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium!



Millman's first top ten victory lands him a spot in the QF against Djokovic...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/4DPEOJpJw7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2018

Pablo Carreno Busta vs John Millman head-to-head

Pablo Carreno Busta leads the head-to-head match-up between the duo 2-1. All three of their encounters have come on hardcourts with Carreno Busta winning their two most recent contests in straight sets.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs John Millman prediction

Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros

Pablo Carreno Busta is extremely solid from the back of the court and one of the fittest players on tour. He is also a fantastic doubles player, having reached the final of the 2016 US Open doubles event.

Millman is among the fittest players on tour as well and remains a very tricky customer from the baseline.

Federer on Millman -- 'so so tough from the baseline, I'm... unsure whether to pull the trigger or not.' — Kamakshi Tandon (@Kamakshi_Tandon) January 24, 2020

This match is going to be quite a lengthy baseline battle between the duo. In the end, however, Carreno Busta's experience and record on clay should help him win this encounter.

Prediction: Pablo Carreno Busta to win in four sets