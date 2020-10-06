Roland Garros: Petra Kvitova vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: (7) Petra Kvitova vs Laura Siegemund

Date: 7 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Advertisement

Petra Kvitova vs Laura Siegemund preview

Seventh seed Petra Kvitova will look to reach the Roland Garros semifinals for the second time when she takes on World No. 66 Laura Siegemund in a last-eight showdown on Wednesday.

With the exodus of top players from the women's draw, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has now emerged as one of the biggest favourites for the title. Looking motivated and focused, the Czech southpaw has made her way to the French Open quarterfinals for the first time since reaching the semifinals in 2012.

Clay isn't Kvitova's best surface, but the former World No. 2 is no slouch on the red dirt - as evident from her three titles in Madrid as well as wins in Stuttgart and Prague. This time she has brought her spectacular play to the French capital too, and is looking every bit the title contender that she usually is on grass and hardcourt.

Admittedly, Kvitova hasn't played the toughest of opponents so far this week. But the fact that she has played such clean tennis, without dropping a single set, should give plenty of confidence to the World No. 11.

Laura Siegemund

Advertisement

On the other hand, reigning US Open doubles champion Laura Siegemund has reached the singles quarterfinals at a Major for the very first time in her career. This has been a long-coveted dream for Siegemund, who has grown up perfecting her game on clay. The 32-year-old's two WTA singles titles have also come on the red dirt.

Siegemund hasn't had it easy in this tournament though. In her four matches at Roland Garros, the former Stuttgart champion has dropped a set twice. But her grit and determination have seen her through every single time.

Her 7-5, 6-3 scalp of Kristina Mladenovic in the first round was followed by a 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 comeback victory over Julia Goerges, where the resilient Siegemund had to dig very deep. And in the third round, the World No. 27 raised her level by several notches after losing a tight first-set tie-break to edge 13th seed Petra Martic 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-0.

Siegemund then reigned supreme on Monday in a battle of youth versus experience, beating the fast-rising Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2 to reach her first-ever Major quarterfinal.

Petra Kvitova vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head

Petra Kvitova leads Laura Siegemund 1-0 in their head-to-head rivalry. The Czech had pummelled the German 6-1, 6-1 in their first-round clash at the US Open in 2015.

Petra Kvitova vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Laura Siegemund likes to take the ball early with her backhand. And although she plays from the baseline for the most part, her experience in doubles has sharpened her volleys.

Siegemund would be looking to use her net play to disrupt Petra Kvitova's rhythm, but her lack of power would likely be a distinct disadvantage.

Advertisement

The German's weak serve is another area of concern. During her win over Petra Martic, Siegemund committed as many as eight double faults, while against Julia Goerges that number was a staggering 13. Those kind of numbers would be a recipe for disaster against a returner as good as Kvitova.

The conditions in Paris this time favor the big-hitters, and Kvitova has predictably thrived on that. She has been able to use her deadly forehand to rip the ball past her opponents, while her relatively slow movement hasn't been exploited as much.

Kvitova is better than Siegemund in nearly every department of the game, and if she can keep unforced errors at bay, she should be able to sail into the semis.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in straight sets.