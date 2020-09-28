Roland Garros: Petra Martic vs Misaki Doi preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details
Fixture: Petra Martic vs Misaki Doi
Date: 29 September 2020
Tournament: Roland Garros 2020
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: Approx €38,000,000
Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Petra Martic vs Misaki Doi preview
Croatia's Petra Martic enters the 2020 French Open as the 13th seed. She had a decent run in the US Open last month, reaching the Round of 16.
Martic has also made it to two WTA semi-finals this year. However, the 29-year-old had a forgettable outing in Rome last week, where she lost to Yulia Putintseva in her opening fixture.
It was a particularly disappointing result for the Croat since she was seeded second in the tournament.
Japan's Misaki Doi was also knocked out in the first round in Rome, albeit by a higher-ranked opponent.
The 29-year-old hasn't made it past the opening round in four of the last five tournaments she's played in. However, Doi did have a significant result earlier this year, making it to the final of the Oracle Challenger Series in March.
Petra Martic vs Misaki Doi head-to-head
Misaki Doi leads 1-0 in head-to-head matchups between the two, with the solitary encounter taking place at the Australian Open in 2013.
Petra Martic vs Misaki Doi prediction
While Martic did not get a favorable result in Rome, she is likely to go past Doi in this game. The Croat has looked in solid form through most of 2020 and will be keen to kick on from her fourth-round appearance at the US Open.
She also made it to the quarterfinal in Paris in 2019 – a result that's likely to give her confidence ahead of this year's French Open. Her top-spin heavy ground strokes could play a huge part against Doi on Tuesday, and also potentially through the rest of the tournament.
It is worth noting, however, that Doi's win in 2013 might give her a boost ahead of this fixture too. The southpaw possesses a solid first and second serve to trouble Martic as well.
Prediction: Petra Martic to win in straight sets.Published 28 Sep 2020, 20:16 IST