Roland Garros: Rafael Nadal vs Egor Gerasimov preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details:

Fixture: Rafael Nadal vs Egor Gerasimov

Date: 28th September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel: India - Star Sports

Rafael Nadal vs Egor Gerasimov preview

Rafael Nadal at a practice session.

12-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal will return to Grand Slam action for the first time since January when he takes on Belarus' Egor Gerasimov in his first-round match at the Roland Garros.

The World No. 2 did not play any exhibition matches during the pandemic and opted out of the 2020 US Open to give himself the best shot of winning the two European clay swing tournaments this year - the Rome Masters and the French Open.

However, Nadal was rusty in his comeback at the Italian Open, where suffered a shocking loss to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals.

Rafael Nadal is still the favourite to win a record-extending 13th title in Paris and hasn't lost a match there since withdrawing in the middle of the event in 2016.

The Spaniard had been dealt with a similar setback in his form last year but found his range during the 2019 Italian Open, where he beat Novak Djokovic in the final.

Nadal has not had enough tournaments to settle into his rhythm this time, but a perfect 16-0 record in the opening round matches will give him an edge on the terre-battue.

World No. 83 Egor Gerasimov will be making his debut at Roland Garros when he faces Nadal in the first round. The Belarusian must be disappointed about not getting an easier opponent in his first match. Gerasimov enjoys playing on faster courts, where he can utilize his big serve and flat groundstrokes.

Gerasimov's best result on claycourts this year was a semifinal finish at the Shymkent Challenger in May. Even though Nadal has been challenged by this matchup in the past, the Spaniard is expected to be at the top of his game on Monday.

Rafael Nadal vs Egor Gerasimov head-to-head

Rafael Nadal has never lost a first-round match at Roland Garros.

The first-round match in Paris will be the first-ever career meeting between Rafael Nadal and Egor Gerasimov, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Rafael Nadal vs Egor Gerasimov prediction

Egor Gerasimov

The 34-year-old Spaniard is yet to lose a completed match at the French Open since 2015, having had a career resurgence since then.

Nadal has terrorized opponents on the dirt with his heavy forehand and versatility from the backhand corner. He also has the ability to keep his opponents at bay with his shot selection, not allowing them to hit a higher percentage of shots.

The only worry for Nadal during his first-round match might be Gerasimov's power hitting. The Belarusian has a punishing serve and huge flat groundstrokes, reminiscent of Daniel Brands, who ran Nadal close seven years ago in his opening match.

Nadal had to dig deep to win that match in four sets and will be weary of Gerasimov. The conditions will also influence the match; if there is moisture or rainfall, it will be harder to hit through the court.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets