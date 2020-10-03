Roland Garros: Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda

Date: 4 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Advertisement

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports Select/Disney + Hotstar VIP | Europe - Eurosport

Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda preview

After skipping the US Open and losing earlier than expected at the Italian Open, there were some concerns that Rafael Nadal may find things a little more tricky at the French Open this year, especially given the new balls and the different weather conditions.

But so far, Nadal has dismissed any of those concerns with his dominating play in the first three rounds. The Spaniard has dropped 19 games in his first three matches and is through to the last 16 without dropping a set as he continues his quest for a record 13th French Open title.

Prior to this week, Sebastian Korda was better known as the son of former World No. 2 Petr Korda, who reached the French Open final in 1992 and won the Australian Open in 1998.

However, the 20-year-old is now stepping out of his father's shadow with his breakthrough this week. Having never won a tour-level match prior to this week, Korda has come through the qualifying draw and reached the fourth round with wins over Italian veteran Andreas Seppi, the big-serving 21st seeded American John Isner and Spaniard Pedro Martinez Portero.

For 18 years, a player ranked outside the top 200 hadn't reached the last 16 of the men’s singles at @rolandgarros...



But today, there were two:



- World No.213, Sebastian Korda 🇺🇸

- World No.239, Hugo Gaston 🇫🇷#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/CqAYpOTIMF — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) October 2, 2020

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Sebastian Korda says Rafael Nadal is his idol and he even has a cat named after the Spanish tennis legend.

This will be the first meeting between the two players and their head-to-head stands at 0-0. On a side note, Korda will be extremely familiar with Nadal's game since he has grown up idolizing the Spanish legend and even named his cat after Rafa.

Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda in 4th Round



Korda grew up idolizing Rafael Nadal. He named his cat after Nadal. 😺



Rafa vs Korda

Teacher vs Student

I just can't wait for it

This match 😭😭😭😭😭😭#RG20#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/xk7MdxSv8E — Mehedi Hasan Shawon (@SportsBoyShawn) October 3, 2020

Rafael Nadal vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Rafael Nadal is a 12-time champion at Roland Garros.

While many may be intimidated to play their idol on a court that they have been nearly invincible on, Korda is not one of them. After his win, he spoke about how much he is looking forward to playing Nadal.

Advertisement

"He’s one of the reasons I play tennis. Just watching him play, he's an unbelievable competitor. Just from him, I developed the never-give-up mentality. Whenever I’m on the court, I try to be like him. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Korda.

Korda says he grew up playing on clay and knows how to play on the surface but it will remain to be seen whether he manages to keep his nerves and play his best tennis against Nadal.

The Spaniard has looked incredibly sharp this week, extending his record to 95-2 at Roland Garros and he has now won 26 straight matches at his favorite event. It is going to take an incredible effort to take down Nadal in Paris and Korda will probably need some more time and experience before he can defeat Nadal on what has become the Spaniard's home turf.

Rafael Nadal happy to know he is Korda's idol. pic.twitter.com/TBwewwy0zr — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 2, 2020

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets