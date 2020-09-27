Roland Garros: Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details
Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock
Date: 28 September 2020
Tournament: Roland Garros 2020
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: Approx €38,000,000
Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock preview
Reilly Opelka locks horns with Jack Sock in an all-American first-round clash at the French Open on Monday.
Opelka, ranked 36 in the world, had a solid campaign at the Cincinnati Masters, advancing to the quarter-finals before retiring midway through his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. He also won his maiden ATP title in February, defeating Yoshihito Nishioka in the Delray Beach Open final.
Opelka was handed a tough draw at last month's US Open and was ousted in four sets by seventh seed David Goffin in the first round. The 23-year-old has not had any preparation on clay ahead of the French Open, which could work against him in his opening round.
Jack Sock, on the other hand, had to come through qualifying to earn a spot in the main draw. The 28-year-old's joint-best Grand Slam result was at Roland Garros when made the fourth round in 2015 and he will be hoping to make another deep run this year.
Sock, who has plummeted down the rankings the past few years, showed glimpses of returning to form at the US Open, where he defeated Pablo Cuevas before losing to Adrian Mannarino in straight sets in the second round.
Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock head-to-head
Opelka and Sock have faced off once before, in the round of 16 at the 2018 Delray Beach Open. Opelka clinched a three-set victory, coming back from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. The duo have never locked horns on clay.
Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock prediction
This promises to be a hard-fought contest between the two Americans. While Opelka is the higher-ranked player, Sock has more experience at Roland Garros.
Both players have big serves and use their powerful forehands to dictate rallies from the baseline. Sock looked in good touch in qualifying and should be able to eke out the win.
Prediction: Jack Sock to win in five sets.Published 27 Sep 2020, 19:43 IST