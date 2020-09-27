Roland Garros: Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock

Date: 28 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock preview

Reilly Opelka locks horns with Jack Sock in an all-American first-round clash at the French Open on Monday.

Opelka, ranked 36 in the world, had a solid campaign at the Cincinnati Masters, advancing to the quarter-finals before retiring midway through his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. He also won his maiden ATP title in February, defeating Yoshihito Nishioka in the Delray Beach Open final.

Opelka was handed a tough draw at last month's US Open and was ousted in four sets by seventh seed David Goffin in the first round. The 23-year-old has not had any preparation on clay ahead of the French Open, which could work against him in his opening round.

Jack Sock, on the other hand, had to come through qualifying to earn a spot in the main draw. The 28-year-old's joint-best Grand Slam result was at Roland Garros when made the fourth round in 2015 and he will be hoping to make another deep run this year.

Sock, who has plummeted down the rankings the past few years, showed glimpses of returning to form at the US Open, where he defeated Pablo Cuevas before losing to Adrian Mannarino in straight sets in the second round.

Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock head-to-head

Opelka and Sock have faced off once before, in the round of 16 at the 2018 Delray Beach Open. Opelka clinched a three-set victory, coming back from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. The duo have never locked horns on clay.

Reilly Opelka vs Jack Sock prediction

Jack Sock has had some good results on the Parisian clay

This promises to be a hard-fought contest between the two Americans. While Opelka is the higher-ranked player, Sock has more experience at Roland Garros.

Both players have big serves and use their powerful forehands to dictate rallies from the baseline. Sock looked in good touch in qualifying and should be able to eke out the win.

Prediction: Jack Sock to win in five sets.