Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Roland Garros: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Roberto Bautista Agut during his second round match against Attila Balazs at the French Open
Roberto Bautista Agut during his second round match against Attila Balazs at the French Open
Haresh Ramchandani
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified 02 Oct 2020, 13:19 IST
Preview
Advertisement

Match details

Fixture: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Pablo Carreno Busta 

Date: 3 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports Select / Disney + Hotstar VIP | Europe - Eurosport

Advertisement

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

There's not going to be too many surprises in this match on Saturday. The two Spaniards Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta are good friends, and have often played on the same team in the Davis Cup.

Both players have been in good form as well. Bautista Agut has reached the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open and the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open over the last one month. Meanwhile, Carreno Busta reached the semifinals of the US Open last month for the second time in his career.

Pablo Carreno Busta during his first round match against John Millman at the 2020 French Open
Pablo Carreno Busta during his first round match against John Millman at the 2020 French Open

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is currently tied at 2-2. Pablo Carreno Busta has won two of their three meetings on hardcourt, including their meeting earlier this year in the Round of 16 at the Rotterdam event.

In their only claycourt encounter, at the Rome Masters in 2017, Roberto Bautista Agut won in three sets.

Advertisement

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Roberto Bautista Agut has a 2-2 record against his countryman Pablo Carreno Busta
Roberto Bautista Agut has a 2-2 record against his countryman Pablo Carreno Busta

Both the Spaniards have also been in good form this week, coming into the third round without dropping a set. The 10th seeded Roberto Bautista Agut has defeated Richard Gasquet and Atilla Balazs in his first two matches while Pablo Carreno Busta has scored wins over John Millman and Guido Pella this week.

Bautista Agut and Carreno Busta are quite comfortable playing from the back of the court and engaging in baseline rallies. They will also be motivated to reach their first ever semifinal at the French Open.

Advertisement

Bautista Agut's favorite surface is hardcourt rather than clay, but his forehand might be able to do more damage than his opponent's given the slow conditions this year. Carreno Busta, on the other hand, is a better mover than his opponent and would look to dominate the crosscourt backhand-to-backhand rallies.

The player who is able to be the more aggressive one on the day and keep their error count on the lower side will likely win this. And given his recent form, Bautista Agut might just be the one to do that.

Prediction: Roberto Bautista Agut to win in four sets.

Published 02 Oct 2020, 13:19 IST
Roland Garros 2020 Roberto Bautista Agut Pablo Carreno-Busta
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी