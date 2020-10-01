Roland Garros: Sebastian Korda vs Pedro Martinez Portero preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Pedro Martinez Portero

Date: 2 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Sebastian Korda vs Pedro Martinez Portero preview

Sebastian Korda, a qualifier at Roland Garros 2020, has made heads turn with his excellent performances in Paris this week.

The American didn't lose a single set through three rounds of qualifying, before coming up against Italy's Andreas Seppi in the main draw. Korda beat him in four sets, progressing with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 scoreline.

Korda was just as impressive against No. 21 seed John Isner, winning 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to make it to a Grand Slam Round of 32 for the first time in his career.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising youngsters on tour, having won the the junior Australian Open title in 2018.

There will be at least one qualifier in the fourth round of #RG20, as qualifiers Sebastian Korda and Pedro Martinez (ESP, not BOS or NYM) will face each other in the third round. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 30, 2020

Korda takes on Pedro Martinez Portero, another qualifier, in the third round at Roland Garros. Martinez's journey in Paris this week has been just as astounding as Korda's.

He lost just one set through three qualifying rounds, before beating Aleksandar Vukic in the main draw.

He then came up against the experienced Mikhail Kukushkin in the Round of 64. Martinez saved his best for the encounter, cruising to a 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 victory against the Kazakh.

Sebastian Korda vs Pedro Martinez Portero head-to-head

Korda and Martinez have never met on tour so far. Their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Sebastian Korda vs Pedro Martinez Portero prediction

While Korda's serve is not one of the biggest, it still helps him win easy points. The American fired seven aces in the second round, while also winning 72% of his first-serve points.

He also has a powerful forehand and uses it well to deploy his aggressive style of play. Son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda, Sebastian has developed a major chunk of his game from his father.

Pedro Martinez Portero in action

Martinez, too, has a pretty solid serve. He has the ability to hit deep groundstrokes and thrives off the baseline. However, his approach is more defensive than Korda's.

Martinez is likely to sit back and let the American take the game to him, with the aim of extracting errors from Sebastian Korda.

Prediction: Sebastian Korda to win in four sets.