Roland Garros: Serena Williams vs Kristie Ahn preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Serena Williams vs Kristie Ahn

Date: 28 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sport / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Serena Williams vs Kristie Ahn preview

One of the biggest storylines coming into this Grand Slam, as it has been for the last couple of years, is Serena Williams' quest for her 24th Grand Slam singles title. Williams turned 39 years old on Saturday, and for a change does not come into the tournament as a top favorite.

Over the past few years, the American has experienced a lot of pressure at the Majors with No. 24 being so close. In that context, it might be interesting to see if the fact that she is not the big favorite will work to her advantage.

Serena has won the French Open on three occasions, the last of them coming in 2015.

Serena Williams with the winner's trophy at the 2015 French Open in Paris

Since the return of the tour in August, the 39-year-old suffered earlier than expected defeats at the tune-up events on the American hardcourts. She then reached the semifinals of the US Open, where she lost to a resurgent Victoria Azarenka.

A few weeks back I was so excited to open up and see my new Wilson Blade SW102 Racquet. I hope you’ll be just as excited as I was to hold it in your hands. @WilsonTennis https://t.co/ultn5uuy3C pic.twitter.com/f9yjZHJl0f — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 17, 2020

Her opponent in the first round is compatriot Kristie Ahn, who is ranked No. 102 in the world. Ahn is best known for making the fourth round of the US Open last year, but is yet to win a main draw match at the French Open.

The 28-year-old also gained quite an online following during the lockdown with her fun, quirky videos on social media.

Serena Williams vs Kristie Ahn head-to-head

Serena Williams leads Kristie Ahn 1-0 in the head-to-head rivalry. Williams scored a 7-5, 6-3 win over Ahn in the first round of the US Open last month.

Serena Williams vs Kristie Ahn prediction

Kristie Ahn during her first round match against Serena Williams at the 2020 US Open

On paper, Serena Williams, who is already considered by many to be the Greatest of All Time, is the overwhelming favorite in this match. But although she is driven by her desire to win a 24th Grand Slam singles title, clay remains her weakest surface.

The cool and humid conditions will not help her either, and as it has occasionally been seen in the past, Serena can be her own worst enemy. If she gets frustrated by the slowness of the court and looks to rush her shots, she might end up making a few too many unforced errors.

The two will be playing in the first round of a Grand Slam event for the second Major in a row. Ahn has solid groundstrokes, but does not have as many weapons as the powerful 23-time Grand Slam champion. She will need to play her very best to have a chance of an upset here.

Prediction: Serena Williams to win in straight sets.