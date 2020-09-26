Match details

Fixture: Shelby Rogers vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Date: 27th September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round - First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - NBC/ Tennis Channel: India - Star Sports

Shelby Rogers vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview

American Shelby Rogers has been playing some great tennis in 2020. The 27-year-old Rogers, who peaked at No. 48 in the rankings in 2017, ended last year as the World No. 174. She comes into the French Open this time as the World No. 55 after reaching the quarter-finals of the 2020 US Open for the first time last month.

Rogers can surely compete with the big players on the biggest stages - she has wins over Simona Halep at the 2017 Australian Open and in recent weeks, she defeated Serena Williams at the Top Seed Open in Kentucky and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova at the US Open.

Shelby Rogers at the Top Seed Open in Kentucky in August

Her opponent Kamilla Rakhimova is a 19-year-old from Russia, who has come through the qualifying draw where she scored 3 good wins, including one over the No. 1 seed in the qualifying draw - Ann Li.

After soaring through the qualifying rounds and reaching the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career, Kamilla Rakhimova will face Shelby Rogers in an attempt to earn her first main draw win!



[📸: Philippe Montigny/FFT] pic.twitter.com/w7i7FJ8Frj — WTA Russians (@WTArussians) September 25, 2020

She is currently ranked No. 182 in singles and has been mostly competing on the ITF circuit and will be making her Grand Slam debut. As a junior, she peaked at No. 20 in the ITF junior rankings.

Shelby Rogers vs Kamilla Rakhimova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players and hence their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Shelby Rogers at the 2019 French Open

Shelby Rogers vs Kamilla Rakhimova prediction

Shelby Rogers has been playing some of her best tennis in recent weeks and is certainly the favourite to win this match. Plus, the American comes into the tournament in great form after reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open. Rakhimova is an unknown entity for most tennis fans and it will be interesting to see how she fares in her first appearance at a Grand Slam against an in-form American.

New Territory 🗣@Shelby_Rogers_ saves FOUR match points and battles past Kvitova 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(6) to reach a first career US Open quarterfinal! pic.twitter.com/6uE9asEfq3 — wta (@WTA) September 6, 2020

Prediction - Shelby Rogers to win in straight sets