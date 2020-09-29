Roland Garros: Simona Halep vs Irina-Camelia Begu preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: (1) Simona Halep vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Date: 30th September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Simona Halep vs Irina-Camelia Begu preview

Top seed Simona Halep faces familiar foe and compatriot, Irina-Camelia Begu in an all-Romanian second-round clash at the 2020 French Open on Wednesday.

Riding on a 14-match winning streak, 2018 champion Simona Halep has arrived at Roland Garros this year as the favourite for the title. Her spectacular performances at Prague and Rome have left no doubt in anyone's mind that the World No. 2 is once again looking hungry and motivated to add a second crown in Paris.

However, the Romanian faced a brief challenge in the first round with the cold conditions not being to her liking. A 2-4 deficit in the first set against World No. 70 Sara Sorribes Tormo set the alarm bells ringing but the Wimbledon champion stormed back in style.

By rattling off the next 10 games for a 6-4, 6-0 victory, the former World No. 1 not only booked her second-round spot but also made it a memorable 29th birthday.

Irina-Camelia Begu is a veteran on the WTA Tour, who reached a career-high No. 22 world ranking back in 2016, the same year she reached the fourth round of the French Open. Currently languishing at the 73rd position, Begu's best showing this year was at the lower-level Oracle Challenger Series and the ITF 100k event both of which she won.

However, she did get some good preparation on clay, having reached the semi-finals of the Prague Open where she lost the semi-finals to none other than Simona Halep. The 30-year-old brought that form to Roland Garros to show the door to the fast-rising World No. 53 Jil Teichmann with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win.

Simona Halep vs Irina-Camelia Begu head-to-head

Irina-Camelia Begu

Simona Halep has always had the upper hand in this rivalry which is evident from her flawless 7-0 lead in the head-to-head record with Irina-Camelia Begu. The two-time Grand Slam champion has been so dominant that she has dropped only one set in their seven meetings.

Their first showdown happened at home in Bucharest in 2007, where a teenage Halep got the better of Begu 6-3, 6-4. Halep continued her mastery over Begu at the same tournament the following year. Four years later, they met once again in Hobart and the outcome was the same.

In 2016, Begu finally managed to wrest a set off Halep at Madrid but the younger Romanian was again back to her very best in a retirement win at Wuhan that same year. Halep got her sixth and seventh wins over Begu at Shenzen in 2018 and at Prague this year.

Simona Halep vs Irina-Camelia Begu prediction

Endowed with a solid baseline game, Begu does possess the ability to hit down-the-line winners from both wings - something that troubled Halep throughout the first set of their Prague Open semi-final clash.

Begu also managed to keep up that big hitting against Teichmann in her first match of the 2020 French Open, which produced 32 winners.

However, even if she manages to briefly put Halep in a spot with that, to do it consistently against her is a tough task. Halep's lightning-fast footwork and her running down-the-line shots will be key in breaking down the Begu game.

Having beaten her older compatriot seven times in the past, Halep knows exactly when to raise her level. That experience will help her a lot even if Begu provides some initial resistance.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in straight sets