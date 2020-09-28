Roland Garros: Sloane Stephens vs Vitalia Diatchenko preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: (29) Sloane Stephens vs Vitalia Diatchenko

Date: 29th September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Match timing: Approx. 4 pm CEST, 7.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Sloane Stephens vs Vitalia Diatchenko preview

29th seed Sloane Stephens meet World No. 116 Vitalia Diatchenko in the first round of the French Open 2020 on Tuesday.

Roland Garros happens to be the only Slam other than the US Open where Sloane Stephens has reached the final. In 2018, the American entered the draw as one of the contenders for the title, having tasted success at Flushing Meadows and Miami in the preceding few months. Stephens lived up to those grand expectations in style by reaching the final, before losing in three sets to Simona Halep.

Fast forward to 2020, and Stephens arrives in Paris desperately looking for a revival. In 13 matches this year the 27-year-old has emerged victorious only thrice, which is highly disappointing for someone of her talent.

Winning a couple of matches at the US Open and stretching Serena Williams to three sets had seemed like the start of a resurgence for Stephens. However, the World No. 34 then went back to square one by losing at her next two tournaments in the opening round.

The French Open draw has been kind to Stephens though, as she is slated to open against a player who herself has been struggling the whole year. Vitalia Diatchenko is entering the claycourt Major on a three-match losing streak, and has played no preparatory event on clay.

The Russian hasn't won a single main-draw match on the WTA Tour this year. In that context, Stephens has a great opportunity to get a win on Tuesday, and with it some much-needed confidence.

Sloane Stephens vs Vitalia Diatchenko head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Sloane Stephens and Vitalia Diatchenko, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Diatchenko's career-high ranking has been just No. 71, while Stephens has been as high as No. 3 - which shows the huge difference in the way their respective careers have panned out.

Sloane Stephens vs Vitalia Diatchenko prediction

This will be a battle between two players, both of whom haven't produced anything to write home about this season. The only difference is Sloane Stephens' past accomplishments and her big-match experience, which should come in handy in this face-off.

When on song, Stephens is one of the speediest players on the court with incredible footwork and fantastic defensive skills. If she can keep her unforced errors at bay, this might be a breezy affair for the 27-year-old American.

Prediction: Sloane Stephens to win in straight sets.