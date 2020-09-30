Roland Garros: Sofia Kenin vs Ana Bogdan preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: (4) Sofia Kenin vs Ana Bogdan

Date: 01 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Advertisement

Sofia Kenin vs Ana Bogdan preview

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin takes on World No. 93 Ana Bogdan on Thursday in her quest for a place in the third round of the 2020 French Open.

The Australian Open champion has so far failed to match the highs of her early season heroics since the tour restarted. Kenin hasn't reached a quarter-final in the three tournaments she has played in following the resumption of tennis.

She also suffered a 0-6, 0-6 drubbing at the hands of the resurgent Victoria Azarenka in her only clay court warm-up match at the Italian Open in Rome before arriving in Paris.

The scars of that humiliating defeat as well as her rustiness were very much evident in her first round encounter against World No. 125 Liudmila Samsonova on Tuesday.

The American looked in danger of crashing out when she fell behind a break early in the third set. But the World No. 6 managed to regroup in time and bounced back to complete a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

Ana Bogdan

Kenin made 34 unforced errors against 26 winners and has some serious introspection to do before facing former World No. 59 Ana Bogdan.

While this is just the seventh tournament Bogdan has played in this season, she did make it to the quarter-finals on the clay courts in Prague last month.

A foot injury forced the Romanian journeywoman to retire from the quarter-final match against Kristyna Pliskova and has kept her out of action since then.

Bogdan has, however, managed to recover well from that injury, as evidenced by her 6-4, 6-2 win over Timea Babos in the first round at Roland Garros.

Sofia Kenin vs Ana Bogdan head-to-head

Ana Bogdan leads Sofia Kenin 1-0 in their head-to-head rivalry so far. The solitary encounter took place on the hardcourts of Montreal in 2018 where the Romanian dug deep to eke out a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win.

Sofia Kenin vs Ana Bogdan prediction

With both women having the ability to strike the ball hard, this will be an evenly-matched encounter. In fact, despite being the lower-ranked player in this contest, Bogdan may fancy her chances as Kenin has not been at her best thus far.

Bogdan does have the experience of beating Kenin before but it needs to be noted that their previous clash happened at a time when the 21-year-old was still coming through the ranks.

Kenin has matured a lot since then, with her gritty first-round win against Samsonova a testimony to that.

Kenin should be able to come through this match as well, but it certainly does not promise to be an easy affair.

Prediction: Sofia Kenin to win in three sets.