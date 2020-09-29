Roland Garros: Stan Wawrinka vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: (16) Stan Wawrinka vs Dominik Koepfer

Date: 30 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Stan Wawrinka vs Dominik Koepfer preview

Number 16 seed Stan Wawrinka faces the red-hot Dominik Koepfer on Wednesday, in the second round of the 2020 French Open.

2015 champion Stan Wawrinka made a strong start to his Roland Garros campaign with a statement win over former World No.1 Andy Murray. The Swiss faced little trouble all match as he swatted aside his fellow 3-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets.

Despite losing in the opening round in Rome to Lorenzo Musetti, 'Stan the Man' is one of the biggest dark horses in the French Open with the unusual conditions this year aiding his game.

It scarcely happens that a player as big as Stan Wawrinka meets a player in much better form than himself this early in a Grand Slam. But the 35-year-old seems to have drawn the short straw this year as he faces an opponent in the form of his life in Germany's Dominik Koepfer.

Dominik Koepfer

Koepfer shocked everyone in Rome, coming through the qualifiers to reach the quarter-finals, where he took a set off eventual champion Novak Djokovic; the only player to do so in the whole tournament.

Dominik Koepfer dropped the second set in his opening match at Roland Garros, but immediately regained control, winning the next two sets virtually unchallenged. The 26-year-old reached the Round of 16 at last year's US Open as a qualifier and caused a lot of problems to eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev.

Koepfer is in the form to match or better that result in Paris but has a huge challenge in the form of Stan Wawrinka on Wednesday.

Stan Wawrinka vs Dominik Koepfer head-to-head

Their upcoming match at Roland Garros will be the first-ever career meeting between Stan Wawrinka and Dominik Koepfer; their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Stan Wawrinka vs Dominik Koepfer prediction

Stan Wawrinka is experiencing one of the less impressive patches in his career. But the Swiss can never be counted out at the big stage, especially on clay where his game is more effective than anywhere else.

Wawrinka said the conditions in France help his game.

The conditions in France this year give him an advantage. Wawrinka is one of the strongest players on the tour and can hit through the heavier balls just fine as opposed to a lot of other top players. The damp surface conditions this year also give the big-hitting Swiss enough time to set up his shots and hit the sweet spot with his strikes.

Dominik Koepfer will relish the conditions himself, as it helps his powerful left-handed forehand, which often creates angles sharp enough to beat the best movers on the tour.

The German doesn't always go for broke and is one of the smarter aggressive players. Koepfer can move very well himself and shows an exceptionally intelligent penchant for shot selection for a player of his tour ranking.

However, Koepfer is still very inexperienced on the Grand Slam stage and when it comes down to the wire, that may just tip the scale in favor of the veteran Stan Wawrinka.

Prediction: Stan Wawrinka to win in five sets