Roland Garros: Stanislas Wawrinka vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Stanislas Wawrinka vs Andy Murray

Date: 27 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First-round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports Select | United Kingdom - Amazon Prime Video | Europe - Eurosport

Stanislas Wawrinka vs Andy Murray preview

The rivalry between Stanislas Wawrinka and Andy Murray is undoubtedly one of the finest in the history of tennis. And it will have another chapter added to it on Sunday when they take on each other in the first round of the 2020 French Open.

But this is a rather bittersweet encounter. On one hand, fans around the world will get another chance to watch Wawrinka and Murray battle it out in what could be one of their last matches against each other at a Grand Slam.

Stanislas Wawrinka and Andy Murray

On the other, one of these greats of modern-day tennis will bid an early goodbye to the clay-courts of Paris.

Andy Murray and Stanislas Wawrinka both have endured the toughest phase of their lives in recent years but the Briton’s misery far outdoes the Swiss’. The 2016 French Open runner-up has had to undergo two career-threatening hip surgeries and now finds himself playing with a metal hip.

The Swiss has had his fair share of persistent injuries which have made him quite inconsistent since 2017. Wawrinka has shown some improvement in the Grand Slams since 2018 but a lot is left to be desired from the man who once had both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on strings.

Andy Murray and Stanislas Wawrinka have both had a topsy-turvy run of form since the tour resumed.

The Briton staged some impressive victories at Cincinnati including a win over US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev. At the US Open, he came from two sets down against Yoshihito Nishioka giving more glimpses of his genius. Physically however, Murray could not sustain this run and seemed quite knackered in his second-round loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Stan Wawrinka, however, took part in none of these tournaments as he decided to stay in Europe and prepare for the clay-swing. The Swiss won one of the challenger events he took part in in Prague. However, at the Rome Masters, Wawrinka was dumped out in the very first-round by teenager Lorenzo Musetti.

Stanislas Wawrinka vs Andy Murray head-to-head

Stanislas Wawrinka

Andy Murray leads Stanislas Wawrinka by 12-8 in the head-to-head. The Swiss, however, leads by 4-1 on clay-court meetings.

Their most recent Grand Slam encounter was incidentally at the French Open (2017). Wawrinka won that in five sets in what was arguably the finest match featuring the duo.

Stanislas Wawrinka vs Andy Murray prediction

There is no denying the fact that Grand Slams bring the best out of both players, especially Stanislas Wawrinka. The Swiss may struggle all year round but makes it a point to do considerably well when it matters.

Andy Murray

Wawrinka also holds the edge when it comes to the surface they'll be playing on. The Swiss has enjoyed some of his finest successes on clay and even comes into the French Open with a decent amount of clay-court preparation.

Andy Murray however has had none so far. This will in all probability be a hindrance to the Briton but the great champion that he is, he won’t go down without a fight.

Prediction: Stanislas Wawrinka to win in four sets.