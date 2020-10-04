Roland Garros: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov

Date: 3 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Match timing:

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas has done well to move past his recent disappointments on clay courts and make it to the second week of the French Open.

The Greek might not have gotten the start to the tournament that he would have liked, but seems to have grown in confidence after a couple of good second and third-round matches under his belt.

He has now been rewarded with a blockbuster round of 16 matchup against Grigor Dimitrov - who has finally made it to the second week in Paris on his tenth attempt.

Grigor Dimitrov has played some good clay-court matches in the last two weeks.

The second week run here is a big chip off the Bulgarian's shoulder, and he can now think a little more freely of matching his other semifinal appearances at slams outside of Roland Garros.

Even though Dimitrov's results heading into this encounter might not look much different from his opponent's, he has managed to do well against much stronger opposition playing on the red dirt in the last few weeks.

He was outstanding in displays against the likes of Jannik Sinner and Denis Shapovalov in Rome. He's impressed in the French Open so far, managing to take out tricky opponents who have troubled him in the past.

And that begs the question of Dimitrov. The 29-year-old was a top contender for slams outside of the Big Four for years now, but lost that standing to the next generation of stars. At Roland Garros, he has a great shot at making a statement, if he can manage a win over Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Tsitsipas is looking to make his first quarterfinal appearance at the French Open as well

The fourth round encounter on Monday will the be the first time that two men play each other, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

It is a big match for both men as neither has played at Roland Garros quarterfinal before. Dimitrov, who is the senior player, will be even more pumped to continue his run here in the French capital.

The Bulgarian, much like his opponent, has an immensely powerful forehand which he can hit with pace and a good amount of spin. But it's the backhand side that could be the make or break aspect for this match as far as Dimitrov is concerned.

The Bulgarian can play a real diverse game off of that one-handed stroke - anything ranging from those efficient slices, to well-disguised drop shots and his personal favourite flat down the line shot. And Tsitsipas' backhand, strong as it may be, simply doesn't offer that many prospects.

The Greek youngster might be the favourite on paper - especially if it turns into a physical five-set battle. But if Dimitrov can find a way to lift his game at the right moments, this could turn into a very close affair. I'm going to go with the left-field choice here in backing the Bulgarian to come out on top in the end.

Prediction: Dimitrov to win in four sets