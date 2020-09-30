Roland Garros: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pablo Cuevas preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pablo Cuevas

Date: 1 October 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / NBC Sport | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pablo Cuevas preview

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

Tsitsipas comes into the match after overturning a two-set deficit against Jaume Munar in the first round in dramatic fashion. Despite being the worse player for a majority of the encounter, Tsitsipas rallied to eventually win 4-6 2-6 6-1 6-2 6-4.

The performance came as a surprise as the Greek star had a solid tournament in Hamburg last week, losing only in the final against Andrey Rublev.

Pablo Cuevas at the Hamburg Open 2020

The 22-year-old faces World No. 60 Pablo Cuevas, a veteran on the ATP Tour who has been in average form this year.

Cuevas comes into the match following a comfortable first-round win against Henri Laaksonen, as well as a decent run in Hamburg last week where he reached the Round of 16 before losing to Tsitsipas himself.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pablo Cuevas head-to-head

The meeting in Paris is the fourth between the two players, with Tsitsipas leading the head-to-head 3-0. Tsitsipas won their most recent meeting in Hamburg 7-5 6-4.

The two have met just once before on clay, in the final in Estoril last year which Tsitsipas won.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pablo Cuevas prediction

Although Tsitsipas comes into the match as the favorite due to his superior ranking and form in 2020, the mistakes he made against Munar will be a cause for concern.

The 22-year-old was not at his best on serve and made one too many unforced errors in the first two sets.

However, his all-court game seems like it can handle the tricky cold-weather conditions in Paris this year, and his forehand is going to be the key to unlocking this matchup.

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2020 French Open

Cuevas will not alter his gameplan much from their Round of 16 match in Hamburg, and will look to use his topspin-laden forehand to push Tsitsipas deep on the baseline.

The conditions are, however, going to be different than in Hamburg and Tsitsipas showed in the second half of his match against Munar that he is more than capable of holding his own at Roland Garros.

Unless Cuevas puts a lot of pressure from the back of the court to extract unforced errors, Tsitsipas should triumph in this match.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in four sets.