Roland Garros: Taylor Fritz vs Radu Albot preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Taylor Fritz vs Radu Albot

Date: 30 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC/Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Taylor Fritz vs Radu Albot preview

Taylor Fritz, the No.27 seed at Roland Garros 2020, played a marathon in the first round against Tomas Machac.

The American won the first two sets, but then conceded the third and fourth to Machac. Ultimately, the 22-year-old managed to quash Machac's late comeback to win 7-5, 7-6(2), 1-6, 2-6, 6-3.

It was a crucial victory for Fritz, who had been knocked out in the first rounds of both Hamburg and Rome in the last two weeks. The World No. 30 needed this win to build some momentum in Paris.

Meanwhile, World No. 79 Radu Albot stunned Australia's Jordan Thompson in the first round. The Moldovan brushed Thompson aside in straight sets, progressing to the next round with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 win.

The result should boost Albot's confidence ahead of the fixture against Fritz.

Another Aussie falls on day one of #RolandGarros.



Jordan Thompson has has gone down to Moldovan Radu Albot 2-6, 4-6, 1-6 in the first round. pic.twitter.com/XiT0IDTV2P — The First Serve (@TheFirstServeAU) September 27, 2020

Taylor Fritz vs Radu Albot head-to-head

Fritz and Albot have met once on tour before, in the semi-final of the 2019 Los Cabos Open. Fritz clinched the encounter in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-2. This will be their first match on clay.

Taylor Fritz vs Radu Albot prediction

Fritz has a powerful serve, making it one of his strongest weapons. He fired 14 aces in the first round and will be aiming to pick up such quick points against Albot as well.

He also has a solid baseline game, and loves to deploy an offensive style of play with his accurate groundstrokes.

Radu Albot claimed a straight set victory in the first round, while Taylor Fritz had to fight through five sets

Albot, on the other hand, is known for his never-give-up attitude. The Moldovan fights for every point. Thanks to his years of experience as a doubles player, he also has an impressive game at the net.

Albot also relies on quick footwork and extensive court coverage to gain control of points.

While Taylor Fritz is eight years younger than Albot and thus likely to have higher fitness levels, he might still be exhausted from the five-setter against Machac.

Prediction: Radu Albot to win in four sets.