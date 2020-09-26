Roland Garros: Taylor Fritz vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Taylor Fritz vs Tomas Machac

Date: 27 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First-round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Match timing: TBD

Taylor Fritz vs Tomas Machac preview

Big-serving American Taylor Fritz will open his 2020 French Open campaign against qualifier Tomas Machac.

The American has endured a torrid clay-court swing so far, having lost his opening match at both Rome as well as Hamburg. However, Fritz has been blessed with a rather straightforward opening few rounds on paper and should be aiming to make the most of it.

Fritz is known for his first-strike brand of tennis which sees him serve big and follow it up with explosive winners off his forehand. However, the slow nature of clay has not afforded him that luxury and he is expectedly struggling to dictate play on the surface.

The transition from hard-court to clay has not got well so far for Fritz as he’s struggling on one of his main weapons - his serve; something that has bailed him out time and again in the past. Taylor Fritz has never gone beyond the second round at Roland Garros and will be looking to improve on that record.

Tomas Machac

Tomas Machac, on the other hand, is a greenhorn in every sense of the word. The Czech will be playing in his very first main draw at a Grand Slam event. The path to it wasn’t easy by any means as Machac had to go through three qualifying rounds.

The 19-year-old usually plies his trade on the Challenger and Futures circuit and will play the biggest match of his career so far. Needless to say, Taylor Fritz is also the highest-ranked opponent that Machac will have faced so far.

That said, Tomas Machac has nothing to lose and can only learn from this experience should things go south against Fritz.

Taylor Fritz vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

The head-to-head between Taylor Fritz and Tomas Machac is at 0-0 as they have never played o the tour before.

Taylor Fritz vs Tomas Machac prediction

Taylor Fritz

Despite his recent poor form on clay, Taylor Fritz is more than a capable player on the surface. The American has enjoyed success at the junior French Open in the past (Runner-up in 2015) and it shouldn’t be a surprise if he finally makes a good run at Roland Garros.

Machac can pose a few questions to Fritz with his inside-out shot off both wings, but he’ll have to do especially well on the American’s service games. The Czech can look to hit a few sliced and shunted returns to deal with Fritz's delivery.

Being on the big stage for the first time in his career, Tomas Machac will look to give it his all against Taylor Fritz but defeating the latter could simply be too tall an order for the Czech.

Prediction: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.