Roland Garros: Victoria Azarenka vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: (10) Victoria Azarenka vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Date: 30th September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Live telecast: USA - NBC and Tennis Channel; India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Advertisement

Victoria Azarenka vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova preview

10th seed Victoria Azarenka will look to make the third round of French Open 2020 when she takes on World No. 161 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Wednesday.

Seeded at a Slam for the first time since becoming a mother, the former World No. 1 faced a bigger threat from the cold conditions in Paris during her first-round match than her opponent.

The two-time Grand Slam champion let her frustration known when she refused to wait on the court during a rain delay with the temperature showing 8 degrees Celsius.

The Belarusian used the interruption to regroup mentally, stamping her authority all over the court once the match resumed.

Azarenka won 6-1, 6-2, in the process showing everyone how well she was able to adapt to the conditions, despite the initial annoyance with the weather.

It was very much in tune with the sterling form the two-time Australian Open champion has been displaying ever since the tour restarted.

With a title at Cincinnati and a runner-up finish at the US Open, the former French Open semi-finalist looks determined to make yet another deep run.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

In 2014, despite being a rank newcomer, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova had produced a brilliant performance to oust seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams from the French Open in the second round.

The two met again six years later, though this time it was a round early. However, the result remained the same. Schmiedlova earned her second Grand Slam victory over the former World No. 1 with a 6-4, 6-4 scoreline.

It was a messy match that witnessed ten breaks of serve, but the fact that Schmiedlova was still able to eke out a win would be a huge confidence boost for the Slovakian.

Having reached the quarter-finals only once in the eight tournaments she has played this year, the win over Venus Williams was a much-needed one for the 26-year-old.

Victoria Azarenka vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova head-to-head

Victoria Azarenka and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova have never faced each other so far. Their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Victoria Azarenka vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova prediction

While Schmiedlova won against Venus Williams in straight sets, it must be noted that she was aided by a plethora of unforced errors from the 40-year-old.

Williams made 47 unforced errors and was able to produce just 27 winners, which clearly tilted the match in Schmiedlova's favour.

Schmiedlova can't expect the same against the resurgent Azarenka who has been striking the ball with power and precision. The World No. 14 will also benefit from the cold conditions which aid big-hitters.

Having said that, Schmiedlova does possess some fluid strokes in her arsenal as well. But to keep up the intensity against an efficient returner like Azarenka is indeed a monumental task.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in straight sets.