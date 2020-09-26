Roland Garros: Victoria Azarenka vs Danka Kovinic preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: (10) Victoria Azarenka vs Danka Kovinic

Date: 27 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx €38,000,000

Match Timing: 11 am CEST, 2:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC and Tennis Channel; India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Victoria Azarenka vs Danka Kovinic preview

10th seed Victoria Azarenka will be looking to make a flying start to her French Open 2020 campaign when she takes on World No. 73 Danka Kovinic in the first round on Sunday.

Azarenka's resurgence has been one of the biggest stories of women's tennis this year. The two-time Grand Slam champion seems to have put her off court problems well and truly behind her and the sharp focus and unquenchable thirst for success, which were her trademarks in 2012, have returned.

The former World No. 1 has also looked much more composed on court this year, which was evident in her march to the quarter-finals of Rome, shortly after her run to the final of the US Open.

The change from hard court to clay has done little to deter the World No. 14 and she looks ready to make another deep run at a Major.

Danka Kovinic

Her first-round opponent, Danka Kovinic has a shabby 7-7 win-loss record for the year. However, all seven wins for the Montenegrin have come after the tour's resumption, with four of them at the Italian Open, where she reached the Round of 16 as a qualifier.

Victoria Azarenka vs Danka Kovinic head-to-head

Victoria Azarenka and Danka Kovinic have squared off only once before -- at the 2016 Australian Open, where an in-form Azarenka pummelled the Montenegrin 6-1, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka vs Danka Kovinic prediction

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2020 - Day Six

Kovinic's wins over Belinda Bencic and Julia Goerges at Rome last week will give her much-needed confidence heading into Sunday's match but that will not be enough to stop the high-flying Victoria Azarenka, who has gotten better with every match she's played this year.

The Belarusian would be looking to use her aggressive brand of tennis to finish the match quickly in an effort to conserve energy for the latter rounds.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in straight sets