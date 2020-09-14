Rome 2020: Anett Kontaveit vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open

Match details

Fixture: Anett Kontaveit vs Caroline Garcia

Date: 15 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,771,082

Match timing: TBD

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/ESPN

Anett Kontaveit vs Caroline Garcia preview

Former World No.4 player Caroline Garcia will open her Rome Masters 2020 campaign against the 14th seed Anett Kontaveit. The Saint-Germain-en-Laye-born player has slipped to the 45th position in the WTA Women's Singles Rankings, but she recently defeated Karolina Pliskova at the US Open.

Pliskova was the number one seed in the competition. Still, Garcia tamed her 6-1, 7-6 in their second-round match. Caroline also competed in Istanbul last week, where she lost to Tereza Martincova in the Round of 16. The 26-year-old player has looked in good form, and her fans can back her to perform well in Italy.

Anett Kontaveit is the highest-ranked Estonian singles player of all time.

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit broke into the Top 15 last year, but she is at the 21st position on the WTA Rankings now. Kontaveit had made it to the pre-quarterfinals of the 2020 US Open, where she lost to the eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

The 24-year-old had lost to Osaka in the Cincinnati Masters quarterfinal as well. She will be keen to put those losses behind and make a fresh start in Europe. Kontaveit had beaten Caroline Garcia in the opening round of the Stuttgart Open last year, which is why she will be fancying her chances against the French player.

Anett Kontaveit vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Anett Kontaveit won her last match against Caroline Garcia.

Anett Kontaveit is level with Caroline Garcia 1-1 in the head-to-head. As mentioned ahead, the two women battled in Stuttgart last year, where Kontaveit won 6-4, 6-3. Their first meeting ended in Garcia's favor as she defeated her rival 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 in Luxembourg four years ago.

Anett Kontaveit vs Caroline Garcia prediction

Caroline Garcia and Anett Kontaveit performed well in the United States. Garcia also played in a clay-court event recently, but she may struggle against Kontaveit at the Rome Masters. The Estonian player recorded a comfortable win over Garcia last year in the first round of a clay-court event.

Kontaveit has improved her service a lot under coach Nigel Sears. Garcia could score only 35.9% points on the 1st return in her Istanbul match against Tereza Martincova. She even failed to break her opponent's serve in the first set.

Anett Kontaveit will be the favorite to win, but Garcia may stretch her to three sets.

Prediction: Kontaveit in three sets