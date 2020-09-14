Rome 2020: Bernarda Pera vs Svetlana Kuznetsova preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open

Match details

Fixture: Bernarda Pera vs Svetlana Kuznetsova

Date: 15 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,771,082

Match timing: TBD

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/ESPN

Bernarda Pera vs Svetlana Kuznetsova preview

After a decent performance in the hard-court season, Bernarda Pera will look to improve her record on clay when she locks horns with former French Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova at the Italian Open.

Pera has a 2-3 win-loss record after the COVID-19 break. She won her first-round matches in the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open but could not make it past the second round. Pera even lost her battle against Serena Williams in the Top Seed Open.

Svetlana Kuznetsova did not travel to the US.

Former World No.2 Svetlana Kuznetsova lost her first match after returning to the WTA Tour. Playing against qualifier Eugenie Bouchard in Istanbul, Kuznetsova lost 6-7, 7-6, 2-6.

Speaking of her performances before the COVID-19 break, Kuznetsova qualified for the Qatar Open semifinals, registering a straight-set win over the fourth seed Belinda Bencic. However, she could not beat the ninth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal. She also recorded a victory against Marketa Vondrousova at the Australian Open 2020.

Bernarda Pera vs Svetlana Kuznetsova head-to-head

Bernarda Pera has never battled Svetlana Kuznetsova.

This first-round battle will be the first meeting between Bernarda Pera and Svetlana Kuznetsova on the WTA Tour.

Kuznetsova is an all-round player who has achieved much success on clay surfaces. She does not have many weaknesses. However, in her recent match against Eugenie Bouchard, the Russian player committed five double faults.

Bernarda Pera will have to make the most out of Svetlana's service errors because Bouchard successfully defeated the 35-year-old player using the same strategy. Eugenie broke her serve five times in the match and secured 49 points on return.

Pera plays aggressively, which is why she could trouble her upcoming opponent. However, she could only convert 2 out of 10 break point opportunities against Maria Sakkari at the US Open. If she replicates the same performance, her Rome Masters campaign will come to an early end.

Bernarda Pera vs Svetlana Kuznetsova prediction

Svetlana Kuznetsova should win this match.

Even though Eugenie Bouchard defeated her last week, one should note that it was Svetlana Kuznetsova's first competitive match after the long break. Also, Bouchard played some excellent tennis in Istanbul and made it to the tournament's final. Bernarda Pera does not have a great record on clay and she will likely bow out of the Italian Open in the Round of 64.

Prediction: Kuznetsova in straight sets