Rome 2020: Camila Giorgi vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open

Match details

Fixture: Camila Giorgi vs Dayana Yastremska

Date: 14 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,771,082

Match timing: Not before 7 pm CEST, 10.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Camila Giorgi vs Dayana Yastremska preview

The first round of the 2020 Italian Open will see home favorite Camila Giorgi take on Dayana Yastremska in a rematch from the Palermo Open last month.

Giorgi managed to come through that match, saving three match points en-route a close win. And the big-hitting Italian will be looking at this match as another opportunity to score a big win in front of her home fans.

She will still need to be at her best to fend off Yastremska, who would be eager to exact revenge for the earlier loss.

Dayana Yastremska

The Ukrainian youngster had a breakout season last year, winning two titles and breaking into the top 30 of the WTA rankings.

Yastremska carried the momentum into the new season, reaching the final in just her second tournament at Brisbane. And while her best results have come on the quick hardcourts, she has scored some big wins on clay as well.

In fact, one of her two titles in 2019 came on the claycourts of Strasbourg.

Camila Giorgi vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Giorgi took a lead in the duo's head-to-head with the last win.

Camila Giorgi leads the duo's head-to-head by a 2-1 margin. The Italian's win in Palermo was the second occasion that she had managed come through on the clay-courts; Yastremska's only win, on the other hand, came on the grasscourts of Wimbledon.

Camila Giorgi vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

This is a fairly well balanced match-up that will likely come down to the players' ability to execute their powerful but occasionally erratic games well on the given day.

Yastremska will have the added motivation of pulling one back against her opponent. She also has a little more variety in her game than Giorgi, who likes to hit hard and flat almost 100% of the times.

If the Ukrainian protects her serve well and keeps giving Giorgi a different look at the ball, she might just find a way to weather the storm in this one. Otherwise, Giorgi will ride the support of her fans all the way to the finish line.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in three sets.