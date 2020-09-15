Rome 2020: Elina Svitolina vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open

Match details

Fixture: Elina Svitolina vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Date: 16 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,771,082

Match timing: 8:30 pm CEST, 12 midnight IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Elina Svitolina vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview

Two-time Italian Open champion Elina Svitolina will kick-start her clay-court swing against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round of the 2020 Italian Open.

This comes as a tricky fixture for both players who often find the going tough against one another. It could perhaps be even trickier this time around for Elina Svitolina as she has not played any competitive tennis since March this year.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

On the other hand, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has had a bit of feel of clay having played two competitive matches (combined) so far at Palermo and Rome. The Russian lost in the opening round of Palermo but registered a win against Shuai Zhang at the same stage in Rome.

Elina Svitolina will not be too bothered by her lack of match practice as she prefers playing on clay. The slowness of the surface suits the drawn-out nature of her game which sees her indulging in several long rallies. As such, it shouldn’t take too long for the Ukrainian to find her footing against the Russian tomorrow.

Pavlyuchenkova, meanwhile, hasn’t had too much success on this surface during her long career. The 29-year-old has won a mere 3 titles won on clay, the last of which came in 2018.

That said, Pavlyuchenkova is seeing a sort of renaissance in the last couple of years. The Russian has two Grand Slam quarter-final appearances in this period including one at this year’s Australian Open.

This will be far from an easy match for both players but promises to be an enthralling one for tennis enthusiasts.

Elina Svitolina vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova leads Svitolina by 3-1 in the H2H

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova leads Elina Svitolina by 3-1 in the head-to-head. Their last match was at the 2017 Australian Open which was won by the Russian. This match at Rome would be their first encounter on clay.

Elina Svitolina vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Both players have an extremely contrasting style of play. While Svitolina is more of a defensive-minded player who prefers to tactically handcuff her opponents, Pavlyuchenkova is an extremely aggressive player who excels at hitting the ball hard and flat.

Elina Svitolina

The Ukrainian can expect to trouble Pavlyuchenkova with her serve which is much improved now but at the same time could be left undone by the latter’s powerful return game.

The key for Svitolina would be to get a feel of the match by going into longer rallies at the start. But this would be a difficult task against Pavlyuchenkova who likes to find winners with every other stroke.

As such, the fourth-seeded Svitolina will have to ensure that her defense is at its best. More topspin-heavy groundstrokes from her could help to bring out the errors from the inconsistent Pavlyuchenkova.

Prediction: Svitolina in three sets