Rome 2020: Garbine Muguruza vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open

Match details

Fixture: Garbine Muguruza vs Sloane Stephens

Date: 15 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,771,082

Match timing:

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/ESPN

Garbine Muguruza vs Sloane Stephens preview

In one of the most exciting first-round clashes at the 2020 Italian Open, 9th seed Garbine Muguruza will take on Sloane Stephens.

It is arguably an unfortunate draw for both players, who have been trying to find their feet since the resumption of tennis. Sloane Stephens and Garbine Muguruza have both endured a torrid run of form since the tour resumed and would have hoped for an easier start to the clay-court swing.

Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens hasn’t had a good 2020 so far. The American has won a mere three matches all year and has never succeeded in going past the third round at any tournament.

Since the resumption of tennis, Stephens has played at the Top Seed Open, the Western & Southern Open, and the recently concluded US Open. All combined, the American has won just two matches in what has been a shocker of a hard-court swing for her.

But, now as the focus shifts to clay, both Muguruza and Stephens will be looking to start afresh. This is a surface that has favored of them both in the past.

Stephens has previously acknowledged clay as her favorite surface while Muguruza believes it to be her domain despite preferring hard-courts. The brick dust surface brings out the athleticism of both players, who excel at the all-court movement.

Garbine Muguruza will be hoping that she has seen the last of the ankle injury which forced her to withdraw from the Cincinnati Open. With a grueling schedule ahead, the Spaniard must be able to rely on her body to put on a good performance.

Garbine Muguruza vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

Sloane Stephens leads in the h2h.

Sloane Stephens leads Garbine Muguruza by 2-1 in the head-to-head. The only time Muguruza won was back in 2015 and their only encounter on clay was won by Sloane Stephens in 2019

Garbine Muguruza vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Garbine Muguruza and Sloane Stephens are both adept exponents of the clay-court game. Both are very powerful all-court players but Muguruza is the more aggressive of the two.

Garbine Muguruza

Sloane Stephens usually adopts a more measured approach by drawing her opponents into long rallies. But this could be disadvantageous against Muguruza, who excels at finding winners from all over the court, especially from the baseline.

The Spaniard will also hold the edge in the forecourt area as she has displayed enormous improvement in that department in the last couple of years. Muguruza will be hoping that her greater variety and dexterity around the net leaves Stephens flat-footed.

This is a match that will be decided on very close margins and could swing either way. That said, Muguruza might just hold the edge because of her ability to close points out early especially on this surface.

Prediction: Muguruza in three sets