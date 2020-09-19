Rome 2020: Karolina Pliskova vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Karolina Pliskova vs (11) Elise Mertens

Date: 19 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,771,082

Match timing: 7 pm CEST, 10:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Karolina Pliskova vs Elise Mertens preview

In an intriguing quarter-final clash at the Italian Open, the year's most successful player on the WTA Tour meets the defending champion as 11th seed Elise Mertens takes on second seed Karolina Pliskova on Saturday.

No other player has won on the WTA Tour this year as much as Elise Mertens. Her consistency all season has been spectacular. Even the long break in between due to the pandemic could not stop her.

In fact, the World No. 20 came back even stronger and made it to the final in Prague, the semi-finals in Cincinnati and the quarter-finals at the US Open.

Her 6-4, 6-4 victory over qualifier Danka Kovinic in Rome on Friday gave her her 26th win of the season, making her the only one till now to reach that number.

World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova has had her moments but she has been lacking one thing this season which Mertens has had - consistency. A blazing start to 2020 saw her successfully defend her Brisbane crown, but since then she has flattered to deceive.

She has reached the quarter-finals only twice in her next six events including Rome which gave her just her 11th win of the season. Clearly, the former World No. 1 hasn't been able to maintain the level she is expected to play at.

Karolina Pliskova vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Karolina Pliskova and Elise Mertens have crossed swords only once before and that meeting finished in favor of the Czech on the lush green lawns of Eastbourne in 2019.

Mertens found it hard to deal with the fast surface and Pliskova's pinpoint accuracy on her groundstrokes, succumbing to a 1-6, 2-6 defeat.

Karolina Pliskova vs Elise Mertens prediction

Elise Mertens

Pliskova has won this title before but it is Mertens who has been in form this year. The Belgian has poise and belief which she can bank upon to turn the tables on Pliskova this time.

Mertens' counterpunching skills and her solid defence should help her in breaking down the Pliskova game. Clay is not the most natural surface for the lanky Czech and Mertens wouldn't squander any opportunity in testing the 28-year-old's slightly sluggish footwork.

Besides, Pliskova hasn't been serving too well and her match against Anna Blinkova proves that.

She made five double faults and jittery nerves led to her being broken while she was serving for the match. A repeat of this will prove too costly against the highly motivated and hungry Mertens who is searching for her first title of the year.

Prediction: Elise Mertens to win in three sets.