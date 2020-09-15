Rome 2020: Yulia Putintseva vs Rebecca Peterson preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open

Match details

Fixture: Yulia Putintseva vs Rebecca Peterson

Date: 15 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,771,082

Match timing: 3 pm CEST, 6.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Yulia Putintseva vs Rebecca Peterson Garcia preview

Yulia Putintseva comes into the Italian Open on the back of a solid campaign at the 2020 US Open. She made it to the quarterfinal of the tournament for the first time in her career, even beating No. 8 seed Petra Martic along the way.

The Kazakh player has not made it beyond the third round of a Premier 5 tournament so far in her career. But recorded a career best at the US Open, she will be keen to do the same in Rome this week.

Yulia Putintseva is a US Open quarterfinalist 10 years after she lost the US Open juniors final, threw a tantrum and we ended up with this classic trophy photo: pic.twitter.com/L3p0Ec8S3Z — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) September 6, 2020

Rebecca Peterson also enters the Italian Open with a recent quarterfinal appearance under her belt. While the Swede was knocked out in the first round of the US Open by unseeded Kirsten Flipkens, she made it to the final eight in Istanbul.

However, that result will be slightly disappointing for Peterson, who was the second seed at the tournament. The Sweded hasn't crossed the third round of a Premier 5 tournament so far either.

Yulia Putintseva vs Rebecca Peterson head-to-head

Rebecca Peterson has not lost to Yulia Putintseva on tour so far

Yulia Putintseva and Rebecca Peterson have met twice on tour so far, with the Swede leading the head-to-head 2-0.

The two players first locked horns in the qualifiers of the 2018 Cincinnati Masters, where Peterson won 6-4, 6-1. They also met in the first round of the French Open last year and Peterson won in straight sets again, finishing the game with a 6-3, 7-5 scoreline.

Yulia Putintseva vs Rebecca Peterson prediction

This encounter is difficult to call. While World No. 30 Yulia Putintseva leads Rebecca Peterson in the WTA rankings by 19 spots, she has struggled against the Swede so far in her career. Peterson on her part will take confidence from her 100 per cent head-to-head record and hope to press her advantage.

Putintseva and Peterson are excellent baseliners and boast of solid groundstrokes. Both players like to take control of the rallies and move the ball around on the court.

While the Kazakh has an accurate and spin-heavy forehand, Peterson's court coverage is very impressive. This promises to be an exciting, high-octane clash and one of the best matchups in the first round.

Predicton: Yulia Putintseva to win in three sets.