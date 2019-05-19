Rome Masters 2019, Final: Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Where to watch & live stream details

Nadal defeated Djokovic in Rome last year

It is the clash of the titans as world no. 1 Novak Djokovic takes on Rafael Nadal in the final of the Rome Masters in Italy.

Nadal continued his fine run of form and got his revenge against youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas, dispatching him in straight sets in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, Djokovic was taken the distance once again, this time against another Argentine in Diego Schwartzman, defeating him in three tight sets.

The final between Nadal and Djokovic will be their 54th meeting, with the latter leading the head-to-head 28-25. The world no. 1 Serb has won the last two encounters against the Spaniard, including the one-sided final at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Nadal's last win against Djokovic was at the Rome Masters itself, in 2018, where he won in straight sets.

Here is everything you need to know about the match:

Match: Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Final.

Venue: Rome, Italy

Time: The match will take place at approximately 19:30 IST.

Where to watch the match in the USA?

ESPN and Tennis Channel will show the match live in the USA.

Where to watch the match in the UK & Europe?

Amazon Prime Video will telecast the match live in the UK. In France and Russia, Eurosport will telecast it, while Sky will show it in Germany. Telefonica (Movistar+) will telecast it live in Spain and TV3 Sport will show it in Denmark.

In Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, and Greece, Voosport, Max Sport, MTV, and Cosmote Sport will show it respectively.

Where to watch the match in India?

The match will be telecast live on Sony ESPN in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the match

Live Stream for the match is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service). SonyLiv will stream the match for free for users in India.