Rome Masters 2019, Semifinals: Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Where to watch & live stream details

International BNL d'Italia - Day Six

Rafael Nadal will take on Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal of the Rome Masters in Italy.

Nadal, the world no. 2, has had a brilliant week so far at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. He has served up bagels to each of his three opponents so far. In the first two matches, he dropped just one game each against Jeremy Chardy and Nikoloz Basilashvili respectively.

Fernando Verdasco did put up a fight in the first set of the quarter-final but came up short in the second set as Nadal served up yet another bagel.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has had a great week so far. He was supposed to take on Roger Federer in the quarter-final, however, the Swiss Maestro pulled out of the tournament after picking up an injury during his win against Borna Coric.

Tsitsipas defeated Nadal at the Madrid Masters last week and will hope to get the better of the Spaniard once again.

Here is everything you need to know about the match:

Match: Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Semifinal

Venue: Rome, Italy

Time: The match will take place at approximately 18:00 IST.

Where to watch the match in the USA?

ESPN and Tennis Channel will show the match live in the USA.

Where to watch the match in the UK & Europe?

Amazon Prime Video will telecast the match live in the UK. In France and Russia, Eurosport will telecast it, while Sky will show it in Germany. Telefonica (Movistar+) will telecast it live in Spain and TV3 Sport will show it in Denmark.

In Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, and Greece, Voosport, Max Sport, MTV, and Cosmote Sport will show it respectively.

Where to watch the match in India?

The match will be telecast live on Sony ESPN in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the match

Live Stream for the match is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service). SonyLiv will stream the match for free for users in India.