Italian Open 2021: Dan Evans vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Dan Evans vs Taylor Fritz

Date: May 10, 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Dan Evans vs Taylor Fritz preview

Dan Evans will look to maintain his fine run of form on clay when he takes on Taylor Fritz in the first round of the 2021 Italian Open.

Evans came into the 2021 clay season on the back of some atrocious claycourt results throughout the course of his career; he had won only a handful of matches on the surface in a career spanning well over a decade.

The Brit, however, turned things around in style by making the semifinals at the Monte Carlo Masters - his first such result in this level of events. Dan Evans not only upset Novak Djokovic in the Principality but also registered victories over Hubert Hurkacz, Dusan Lajovic and David Goffin.

However, Evans' run at Monte Carlo seemed to have eaten up a lot of his energy as he fell in the opening round in Barcelona to Corentin Moutet.

However, the 30-year-old bounced back at the Madrid Masters, where he made the Round of 16, losing to eventual finalist (at the time of writing) Alexander Zverev.

Taylor Fritz, meanwhile, began his 2021 clay swing well by making the semifinals of the Sardegna Open. But Fritz failed to create any impact whatsoever in Monte Carlo and Madrid as he lost in the first round in both events.

Taylor Fritz

However, in Fritz's defense, he faced Roberto Bautista Agut in the Principality and Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Spanish capital.

While Bautista Agut is an exceptionally formidable opponent on all surfaces, Ramos-Vinolas was just coming off a title run in Estoril.

Dan Evans vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Dan Evans and Taylor Fritz have never faced each other on the ATP tour, which is why their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

They did, however, lock horns on the Challenger tour in 2015, with the American winning in three sets in indoor hardcourt conditions.

Dan Evans vs Taylor Fritz prediction

It is no secret that Taylor Fritz is not an accomplished claycourter, given the fact that two of his biggest weapons - serve and flat forehand - do not get much purchase on the slower surface.

While Fritz can rain down a few aces, he is no John Isner who can win matches on clay with his serve alone. The American has also been found lacking in the return department on clay.

As such, he will likely face a difficult time dealing with Evans's backhand slice, which has bamboozled the best in the business in recent weeks.

Evans is, as things stand, the superior claycourter and can easily hold his own from the back end of the court. And given that the Brit can find winners with a whole plethora of shots, he will likely be showing the American the door in Rome.

Prediction: Dan Evans to win in three sets.