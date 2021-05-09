Rome Masters 2021: Fabio Fognini vs Kei Nishikori preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Fabio Fognini vs Kei Nishikori

Date: 10 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Fabio Fognini vs Kei Nishikori preview

Fabio Fognini will kickstart his 2021 Italian Open campaign against Kei Nishikori in the first round.

Fognini and Nishikori both had similar fortunes at the Madrid Open as they faced defeat in their second-round matches. Interestingly, both players were ousted by the eventual finalists, Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev, respectively.

That said, Kei Nishikori has had a slightly better but shorter claycourt campaign so far. The Japanese made it to the round of 16 in Barcelona, where he gave a stiff fight to Rafael Nadal; Nishikori had also beaten Cristian Garin in the Spanish city. In Madrid, Nishikori managed to defeat Karen Khachanov.

The 31-year-old did not participate in any other clay event, unlike Fabio Fognini, who began his clay swing at the Andalucia Open. There, he fell in his first match against Jaume Munar.

Fognini fared better in Monte Carlo, where he went all the way to the quarterfinals, before losing to Casper Ruud.

In Barcelona, things took a nasty turn for Fabio Fognini. The Italian, facing world No. 134 Bernabe Zapata Miralles in his first match, trailed 0-6, 4-4 when a line call upset the Italian.

Fognini allegedly hurled some expletives towards a line judge, for which he was promptly defaulted from the tournament. However, the world No. 28 pleaded his innocence and, for that reason, has also decided to appeal the decision. In fact, Fognini has said that he might even sue the ATP if they do not issue him an apology.

Fabio Fognini vs Kei Nishikori head-to-head

Kei Nishikori leads Fabio Fognini by 2-1 in the head-to-head. They have played once before on clay - Madrid 2015 - with Nishikori winning in three sets.

Fabio Fognini vs Kei Nishikori prediction

Kei Nishikori

Fabio Fognini suffered a major setback in Barcelona, which affected his mental state at the Madrid Open. The Italian was far from convincing in his first-round match against Carlos Taberner and had no answer to Berrettini in the second round.

It remains to be seen if the Italian is in a better headspace in Rome, where he doesn't have the best of records. Fognini has made it past the round of 16 just once in 15 attempts - which is a shocking return given his prowess on clay.

Kei Nishikori, on the other hand, has made it to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open thrice and semifinals once.

The Japanese has been in better touch lately and looks to have shaken off some of his rust. While Nishikori lacks the power and topspin-heavy groundstrokes of Fognini's, he more than makes up for it with his accuracy and variety.

And given the Italian's tendency to self-destruct, it seems likely that Nishikori will be able to outlast Fognini.

Prediction: Kei Nishikori to win in three sets.