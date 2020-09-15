Rome Masters: Alex de Minaur vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Alex de Minaur vs Dominik Koepfer

Date: 15 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €3,465,045

Match timing: 12.45 pm CEST, 4.15 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Sony Six

Alex de Minaur vs Dominik Koepfer preview

Dominik Koepfer

World No. 27 Alex de Minaur will take on unseeded Dominik Koepfer in the opening round of the 2020 Italian Open.

De Minaur has been playing some sublime tennis in 2020. The Aussie has added an extra gear to his previously underpowered game, which saw him reach the last eight at the 2020 US Open. The 21-year-old had some good wins during his week at the New York Slam, where he beat Karen Khachanov and Vasek Pospisil.

On the other hand, Germany's Dominik Koepfer has not had an impressive 2020 season by any means. Having compiled a 50% W-L record before coming to Rome, Koepfer's best result of the year was a semifinal finish at a Challenger event in Dallas.

The World No. 97 has been on the mark at the 2020 Italian Open though, having qualified into the main draw after fighting past the likes of Gilles Simon and Mikhail Kukushkin.

Alex de Minaur vs Dominik Koepfer head-to-head

The first round match in Rome will be the first-ever career meeting between Denis Alex de Minaur and Dominik Koepfer, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Alex de Minaur vs Dominik Koepfer prediction

Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur has shown flashes of a more transitional offensive repertoire in 2020, something that the Aussie missed in his game earlier. While the 21-year old does not have enough raw power to hit through the gritty slow clay courts of Rome, he more than makes up for that with his ability to construct points and surprise his opponents.

Dominik Koepfer on the other hand has a traditional game for a left-hander, and relies heavily on getting under the racquet to roll topspin forehands at his opponents' feet. While the German's game might seem tricky for De Minaur on paper, the Aussie's physicality and counterattacking game will be a major advantage for him even on the slow surface.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.