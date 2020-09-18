Rome Masters: Matteo Berrettini vs Stefano Travaglia preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs Stefano Travaglia

Date: 18 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €3,465,045

Match timing: 11.00 am CEST, 2.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Sony Six

Matteo Berrettini vs Stefano Travaglia preview

Local hero Matteo Berrettini will take on compatriot Stefano Travaglia in the Round of 16 at the Italian Open on Friday. The fourth-seeded Berrettini recorded a straight-sets victory over Federico Coria in the second round, and he starts as the favorite to win this pre-quarterfinal match.

Stefano Travaglia defeated Borna Coric in the previous round

World No. 84 Stefano Travaglia, however, has been on a roll at the Italian Open himself. He has defeated Taylor Fritz and Borna Coric heading into the third round, and that too in straight sets each time.

Travaglia couldn't make it past the first round of the Cincinnati Masters or the US Open. After returning to Europe, he participated in a competition at Prostejov, where he qualified for the semifinals and eventually lost to Pablo Andujar.

On the other hand, Matteo Berrettini suffered defeats in the Round of 16 at both the US Open and the Cincinnati Masters.

Travaglia will be keen to hand Berrettini his third consecutive Round of 16 loss, but he will have to play absolute best for that.

Matteo Berrettini vs Stefano Travaglia head-to-head

Stefano Travaglia will battle Matteo Berrettini for the first time

Matteo Berrettini and Stefano Travaglia have never met on the tour before, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Berrettini might not be too familiar with Travaglia's game given the latter's journeyman status, which could work in the 28-year-old's favor. If Travaglia puts Berrettini under pressure by targeting his backhand and forcing him to defend on the run, he stands a good chance of ending the World No. 8's campaign early.

Matteo Berrettini vs Stefano Travaglia prediction

Matteo Berrettini has not had a memorable 2020 season so far. He crashed out of the second round in the Australian Open, losing to Tennys Sandgren, and then lost to Reilly Opelka in the Cincinnati Masters third round.

Inconsistency is something that has dogged the fourth seed for a while. But Berrettini showed positive signs in the second set of his match against Federico Coria, and he would look to replicate that kind of performance on Friday.

Besides, Stefano Travaglia has struggled with his serve in this competition. He has committed a slew of double faults, and his first-serve percentage was just 44 in the last match.

Although this match is unlikely to be a cakewalk for Berrettini, he should be expected to advance to the last eight.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in straight sets.