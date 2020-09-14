Rome Masters: Milos Raonic vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Milos Raonic vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: 15 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €3,465,045

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Sony Ten 2

Milos Raonic vs Adrian Mannarino preview

13th seed Milos Raonic will get his clay-swing underway against Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the 2020 Rome Masters.

The big-serving Canadian will be looking to get his season back on track after a tiny blip in the US Open. Raonic was a set away from claiming the title at the Western & Southern Open but failed to go past the second round in the Grand Slam event.

Adrian Mannarino, on the other hand, had a slightly better showing at the US Open than his opponent. The Frenchman made the third round only to lose to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev in four sets.

Adrian Mannarino

However, when it comes to clay, the recent form of both players won’t count for much. Neither Raonic nor Mannarino has had any match practice on clay for well over a year. In fact, the Canadian last played a clay-court tournament way back in May 2018.

This match presents a great opportunity for Milos Raonic to find his footing ahead of a packed up clay-court schedule. For Mannarino, however, this is one of the trickiest match-ups he could have asked for in the opening round.

That said, neither player enjoy the clay surface as much as the faster surfaces. Raonic and Mannarino both prefer the ball to come to their racquets at a good pace and that is something not afforded to them by the brick dust surface.

Milos Raonic vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Milos Raonic leads Adrian Mannarino by 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Canadian won their most recent encounter in 2018 and also won their only previous match-up on clay (French Open, 2016).

Milos Raonic vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Milos Raonic

Despite his early loss at the US Open, Raonic has been playing some scintillating tennis in the past month or so. His serve and forehand have been serving him well during this period and he’ll hope that it continues.

Milos’ netplay too has seen some considerable improvement and he’s able to close out points in that area. This will be an important factor against Mannarino, who often struggles against variety.

This should be a straightforward match for Raonic should he serve well as Mannarino isn't known for his serves. That said, the Canadian must be wary of the southpaw’s out-swinging serve on the Ad court.

Mannarino isn’t the biggest of baseline hitters but relies on his cross-court groundstrokes to create difficult angles for the opponent. But the slowness of the surface could help in giving the Canadian more time to return such shots better.

Prediction: Milos Raonic to win in straight sets