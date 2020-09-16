Rome Masters: Milos Raonic vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Milos Raonic vs Dusan Lajovic

Date: 17 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €3,465,045

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/ESPN | India - Sony Six

Milos Raonic vs Dusan Lajovic preview

Big serving Milos Raonic will continue his campaign at the 2020 Rome Masters when he takes on Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in the second round.

The Canadian put up a serving master-class in the previous round against Adrian Mannarino and will be hoping that his main weapon fires again against Lajovic. The latter too put up an impressive performance against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his first round match.

Dusan Lajovic

Before Rome, Lajovic had been on a three-match losing streak in main draws, since the resumption of the tour. However, he has snapped that with arguably one of his best results all year.

It is no secret that the Serbian enjoys playing on the slow surface of clay as it benefits his service game. Lajovic likes to employ a good amount of kick-serves, which makes returning tricky especially when the ball bounces way above the shoulder.

Milos Raonic has been in stellar form since tennis restarted, having made the finals at the Cincinnati Masters. It seems like he has carried forward that form to clay as well, seeing how he outplayed Mannarino.

Not only did Raonic utterly dominate his service games, but he also returned at a very high level giving absolutely no breathing space to the Frenchman.

That said, Lajovic will be a far greater challenge to Raonic as the Serbian has a final appearance at a clay ATP 1000 event (Mote Carlo, 2019); something which Raonic has never been able to achieve till date.

Milos Raonic vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head

Milos Raonic leads Dusan Lajovic 1-0 in the head-to-head. They faced each other at Cincinnati in 2018 with the Canadian winning 6-3, 6-3.

Milos Raonic vs Dusan Lajovic prediction

Milos Raonic

Dusan Lajovic is somewhat of a giant-killer when it comes to clay. The Serbian has defeated the likes of Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, and Juan Martin del Potro on the brick dust in recent times. As such, he will be no pushover despite the enormous firepower of Milos Raonic.

The Serbian takes his returns from well behind the baseline and could be expected to do the same against the booming serves of Raonic. The Canadian will have to be especially wary of Lajovic’s movement on this surface, which allows him to retrieve a good number of shots.

The key for Raonic will be to try and attack his opponent’s second serve and forehand. Going at pace to the Serbian’s backhand could only result in him dealing with a lot of cross-court returns at an uncomfortable height.

Lajovic can take this the distance but Raonic’s superior serve will most likely see him through.

Prediction: Milos Raonic to win in three sets