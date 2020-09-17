Rome Masters: Rafael Nadal vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | Italian Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Rafael Nadal vs Dusan Lajovic

Date: 18 September 2020

Tournament: Italian Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €3,465,045

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/ESPN | India - Sony Six

Rafael Nadal vs Dusan Lajovic preview

Rafael Nadal looked like a man on a mission when he breezed past Pablo Carreno-Busta in his opening match at the 2020 Rome Masters. Now, the King of Clay will face Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in the third round tomorrow.

Being away from tennis for six odd months can have an impact on many but not Rafael Nadal. Barring a few minor hiccups in the first two games, the Mallorcan absolutely annihilated Carreno-Busta in what was a masterclass performance on clay.

Dusan Lajovic, on the other hand, has conjured up some of his best clay-court tennis to knock out both Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Milos Raonic. This is the Serbian’s best run at the Italian Open and he’ll be incredibly pleased with his run regardless of the result against Rafael Nadal.

Dusan Lajovic

Several fans and experts believed that Rafael Nadal would face problems against Carreno-Busta in the opening round due to his long absence from competitive tennis. However, that wasn’t to be as the Spaniard’s non-stop practice on clay for the last few months seems to have paid dividends.

While Nadal wasn’t performing at his peak, he was operating at a level good enough to blow his compatriot off the court. His serve and forehand were a treat to eyes that had been starved of his sumptuous game during the global lockdown.

The 9 time Rome champion found great success in his serve and forehand, both of which left Carreno-Busta utterly bamboozled. On his way to a 6-1, 6-1 victory, Nadal dropped a mere 8 points on serve, reminding all of his potency on clay.

Needless to say, Dusan Lajovic will be in for an unbelievably tough test tomorrow. The Serbian can take solace from the fact that he dealt well with Raonic’s serve and could look to ask a few questions of Nadal's delivery.

Rafael Nadal vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head

Rafael Nadal leads Dusan Lajovic by 2-0 in the h2h.

Rafael Nadal leads Dusan Lajovic 2-0 in the head-to-head. The Mallorcan has never dropped a set against Lajovic and was also the winner of their only encounter on clay in 2014 at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal vs Dusan Lajovic prediction

Defeating Rafael Nadal on clay is often an impossible task if the Spaniard is fully fit. The said task then becomes a thousand times tougher if he is motivated and hungry as is the case now.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has his sights firmly set on winning a record 13th French Open title, which will help him equal Roger Federer’s record tally. As such, he will be more than keen to make the best use of the ongoing Rome Masters to prepare himself.

Dusan Lajovic may present a tougher challenge to Nadal than Carreno-Busta, but will ultimately fall prey to the King of Clay.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets