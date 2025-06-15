Rosmalen Grass Court Championships 2025: Zizou Bergs vs Gabriel Diallo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Libema Open

Match Details
Fixture: Zizou Bergs vs Gabriel Diallo
Date: June 15, 2025
Tournament: Libema Open
Round: Final
Venue: Rosmalen, 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €706,850
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Zizou Bergs vs Gabriel Diallo preview
Belgium's Zizou Bergs will take on first-time ATP Tour finalist Gabriel Diallo for the title at the 2025 Libema Open on Sunday (June 15).
Bergs reached his second career singles final on the men's pro circuit in comprehensive fashion this week. After weathering back-to-back three-setters in the first two rounds of the 250-level event in 's-Hertogenbosch, the 26-year-old defeated Reilly Opelka and Mark Lajal in straight sets, respectively, to make it to the men's singles summit clash.
The World No. 63 finished runner-up to Gael Monfils at the ASB Classic earlier in January and will be hopeful of picking up silverware at the Libema Open. His opponent Diallo, meanwhile, has put together a giant-killing run at the grasscourt event. The Canadian defeated top 25 players Ugo Humbert and Karen Khachanov in the semifinals and the quarterfinals, respectively, to record his first final appearance on the ATP Tour this week.
Zizou Bergs vs Gabriel Diallo head-to-head
Diallo leads Bergs 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The World No. 55 defeated his older opponent in the first round of the Madrid Masters earlier this year.
Zizou Bergs vs Gabriel Diallo odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Zizou Bergs vs Gabriel Diallo prediction
Bergs has received the support of the Dutch tennis faithful at this year's Libema Open, helping him make inroads on grass, his weakest surface. The Belgian's forehand has been firing all week long and will be a key weapon against his younger opponent. The 26-year-old has been hitting his spots on serve as well, allowing him to unload from his stronger wing during baseline rallies.
Diallo also has a great forehand and serve at 6'8, but unlike Bergs, he has mostly flat groundstrokes. Although the 23-year-old moves sheepishly, he has good anticipation and likes approaching the net to end points early. For what it's worth, Bergs' groundstrokes will probably fall in his strike zone, giving him a slight edge in their title clash in 's-Hertogenbosch.
Pick: Diallo to win in three sets.