Rosmalen Grass Court Championships 2025: Zizou Bergs vs Gabriel Diallo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Libema Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Zizou Bergs vs Gabriel Diallo

Date: June 15, 2025

Tournament: Libema Open

Round: Final

Venue: Rosmalen, 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €706,850

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Zizou Bergs vs Gabriel Diallo preview

Belgian Bergs hits a backhand at the Libema Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Belgium's Zizou Bergs will take on first-time ATP Tour finalist Gabriel Diallo for the title at the 2025 Libema Open on Sunday (June 15).

Ad

Trending

Bergs reached his second career singles final on the men's pro circuit in comprehensive fashion this week. After weathering back-to-back three-setters in the first two rounds of the 250-level event in 's-Hertogenbosch, the 26-year-old defeated Reilly Opelka and Mark Lajal in straight sets, respectively, to make it to the men's singles summit clash.

The World No. 63 finished runner-up to Gael Monfils at the ASB Classic earlier in January and will be hopeful of picking up silverware at the Libema Open. His opponent Diallo, meanwhile, has put together a giant-killing run at the grasscourt event. The Canadian defeated top 25 players Ugo Humbert and Karen Khachanov in the semifinals and the quarterfinals, respectively, to record his first final appearance on the ATP Tour this week.

Ad

Zizou Bergs vs Gabriel Diallo head-to-head

Diallo leads Bergs 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The World No. 55 defeated his older opponent in the first round of the Madrid Masters earlier this year.

Zizou Bergs vs Gabriel Diallo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Zizou Bergs +135 -1.5 (+270) Over 22.5 (-145) Gabriel Diallo -165 +1.5 (-450) Under 22.5 (-102)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Zizou Bergs vs Gabriel Diallo prediction

Gabriel Diallo hits a forehand at Libema Open | Image Source: Getty

Bergs has received the support of the Dutch tennis faithful at this year's Libema Open, helping him make inroads on grass, his weakest surface. The Belgian's forehand has been firing all week long and will be a key weapon against his younger opponent. The 26-year-old has been hitting his spots on serve as well, allowing him to unload from his stronger wing during baseline rallies.

Ad

Diallo also has a great forehand and serve at 6'8, but unlike Bergs, he has mostly flat groundstrokes. Although the 23-year-old moves sheepishly, he has good anticipation and likes approaching the net to end points early. For what it's worth, Bergs' groundstrokes will probably fall in his strike zone, giving him a slight edge in their title clash in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Pick: Diallo to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More