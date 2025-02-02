Rotterdam 2025: Stan Wawrinka vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs (2) Daniil Medvedev

Date: February 03, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,401,550

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stan Wawrinka vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka have had some interesting battles in the past - Source: Getty

Two former champions of ABN Amro Open, Stan Wawrinka and Daniil Medvedev will meet in the first round in Rotterdam on Monday, 3 February.

Former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka, who will turn 40 next month, is still looking for his first win in 2025. The Swiss started the 2025 season at the Australian Open, where he lost to the eventual Quarterfinalist, Lorenzo Sonego in the first round 4-6, 7-5, 5-7, 5-7.

This week, he received a wildcard at Open Occitanie in Montpellier, but he suffered a first-round loss against World No. 101 Arthur Cazaux 4-6, 3-6.

World No. 7 Daniil Medvedev has played only one event in 2025 so far. The 2023 Rotterdam champion edged the wildcard from Thailand, Kasidit Samrej, in five sets in the first round of the Australian Open. In the second round, he suffered an upset against 19-year-old Learner Tien in another marathon five-set match.

The former World No. 1 has not won any ATP title since winning the 2023 Italian Open, so he would be looking to end his trophy drought in Rotterdam, as he won this title in his last appearance at the event.

Daniil Medvedev defeated Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2023 Abn Amro Open - Source: Getty

Stan Wawrinka vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

Stan Wawrinka and Daniil Medvedev are level 2-2 in their head-to-head matches. Medvedev won their first two meetings at the 2017 Wimbledon and 2019 US Open, whereas Stan Wawrinka edged Medvedev in five sets at the 2020 Australian Open. The Swiss also won when they met in 2022 at the Moselle Open in Metz.

Stan Wawrinka vs Daniil Medvedev odds

Stan Wawrinka vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Daniil Medvedev was in the Top 5 in 2024 but came down to World No. 7 after disappointing results at the end of 2024 and the 2025 Australian Open.

The 2020 US Open champion would want to get some valuable points here, as he missed this event last year and defeated Jannik Sinner in the 2023 final. This year, Sinner has not come to defend his title.

On the other hand, 39-year-old Wawrinka won the title here in 2015 when he defeated Tomas Berdych in the final. He also reached the final in 2019, when Gael Monfils defeated him in three sets. His first appearance at the event was 20 years back when he lost to Roger Federer. Wawrinka has a 12-5 win-loss record in Rotterdam.

The veteran has a losing streak of four matches at the ATP events, so he will have an uphill task. Wawrinka's last win was at the 2024 Swiss Indoors in Basel against Adrian Mannarino.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets

