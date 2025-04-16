Rouen 2025: Bianca Andreescu vs Suzan Lamens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Capfinances

Match Details
Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Suzan Lamens
Date: April 16, 2025
Tournament: Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Kindarena Sports Complex, Rouen, France
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €267,082
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Bianca Andreescu vs Suzan Lamens preview
Bianca Andreescu is all set to make her much-awaited comeback to the WTA Tour at this week's Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole. The Canadian has a relatively tough first-round match as she takes on World No. 69 Suzan Lamens on Wednesday (April 16).
Andreescu has had her fair share of run-ins with injuries over the years. The 24-year-old endured a layoff of more than six months due to a stress fracture that she suffered at the 2023 US Open, before returning to WTA Tour action at the 2024 French Open.
Although the former World No. 4 has given a respectable account of herself since then, she was hit with another setback earlier this year as she spent time away from the court due to an appendectomy. Her first-round opponent in Rouen will be the Netherlands' Lamens, who reached a career-high WTA ranking of 64 last month.
The 25-year-old won her maiden pro title at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open last October as a qualifier, which faciliated her top-100 debut. Although the in-form Dutchwoman is currently on a two-match losing streak in tour-level matches, she still has much more match practice than her younger opponent.
Bianca Andreescu vs Suzan Lamens head-to-head
Andreescu and Lamens have never faced off on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Bianca Andreescu vs Suzan Lamens odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Bianca Andreescu vs Suzan Lamens prediction
Andreescu remains one of the most talented women's tennis players of the modern era. The Canadian has impeccable racket-head speed and timing on her shots, allowing her to take control of baseline exchanges from both offense and defense. That said, she has suffered from serving woes over the last year and will have to depend on her return to get through.
Not unlike the World No. 130, Lamens is also quite versatile if her playing style is anything to go by. While the World No. 69 is a defensive counterpuncher, she likes throwing in forehand slices and drop shots to upset her opponents' rhythm. This ploy will come in handy against the 2019 US Open champion, who will likely be rusty from not having played competitive tennis since last October.
Pick: Lamens to win in straight sets.