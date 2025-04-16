Rouen 2025: Bianca Andreescu vs Suzan Lamens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Capfinances

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Suzan Lamens

Date: April 16, 2025

Tournament: Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Kindarena Sports Complex, Rouen, France

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €267,082

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Bianca Andreescu vs Suzan Lamens preview

2019 US Open champion Andreescu looking to win some matches in Rouen | Image Source: Getty

Bianca Andreescu is all set to make her much-awaited comeback to the WTA Tour at this week's Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole. The Canadian has a relatively tough first-round match as she takes on World No. 69 Suzan Lamens on Wednesday (April 16).

Ad

Trending

Andreescu has had her fair share of run-ins with injuries over the years. The 24-year-old endured a layoff of more than six months due to a stress fracture that she suffered at the 2023 US Open, before returning to WTA Tour action at the 2024 French Open.

Although the former World No. 4 has given a respectable account of herself since then, she was hit with another setback earlier this year as she spent time away from the court due to an appendectomy. Her first-round opponent in Rouen will be the Netherlands' Lamens, who reached a career-high WTA ranking of 64 last month.

Ad

The 25-year-old won her maiden pro title at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open last October as a qualifier, which faciliated her top-100 debut. Although the in-form Dutchwoman is currently on a two-match losing streak in tour-level matches, she still has much more match practice than her younger opponent.

Bianca Andreescu vs Suzan Lamens head-to-head

Andreescu and Lamens have never faced off on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ad

Bianca Andreescu vs Suzan Lamens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Bianca Andreescu +120 -1.5 (+240) Over 21.5 (-115) Suzan Lamens -155 +1.5 (-375) Under 21.5 (-125)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Bianca Andreescu vs Suzan Lamens prediction

Suzan Lamens put together a career-best season on WTA Tour in 2024 | Image Source: Getty

Andreescu remains one of the most talented women's tennis players of the modern era. The Canadian has impeccable racket-head speed and timing on her shots, allowing her to take control of baseline exchanges from both offense and defense. That said, she has suffered from serving woes over the last year and will have to depend on her return to get through.

Ad

Not unlike the World No. 130, Lamens is also quite versatile if her playing style is anything to go by. While the World No. 69 is a defensive counterpuncher, she likes throwing in forehand slices and drop shots to upset her opponents' rhythm. This ploy will come in handy against the 2019 US Open champion, who will likely be rusty from not having played competitive tennis since last October.

Pick: Lamens to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More