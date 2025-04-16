Rouen 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Elina Svitolina vs Jil Teichmann, Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Camilla Rosatello | Open Capfinances

Day 3 of the Open Capfinances 2025 in Rouen will mark the end of the first round as well as the start of the second round. Four seeded players failed to clear the first hurdle so far, with three more set to contest their first-round matches on Wednesday, April 16.

Ad

Fourth seed McCartney Kessler, sixth seed Alycia Parks, seventh seed Lucia Bronzetti and eighth seed Sonay Kartal were all shown the door over the past two days. Former top 10 player Maria Sakkari, who wasn't seeded, lost to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round as well.

Third seed Olga Danilovic has been the only seeded player to win thus far. With some intriguing match-ups lined up on Wednesday, here are the predictions for some of the matches set for Day 3 of the Open Capfinances in Rouen:

Ad

Trending

#1. Elina Svitolina vs Jil Teichmann (R1)

Svitolina has compiled a 13-6 record for the year so far. She started the season with a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open. After underperforming in her next three tournaments, she bounced back with a quarterfinal appearance at the BNP Paribas Open. She then bowed out in the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Svitolina was on Billie Jean King Cup duty last week. She won both of her singles ties to help Ukraine qualify for the finals. Teichmann made the quarterfinals in her only main draw appearance at the WTA level this year at the Singapore Open. She was present at the Billie Jean King Cup last week as well.

Ad

However, Teichmann lost both of her singles matches. One of those losses came against Svitolina and they also played on clay. The latter's 6-4, 6-2 win tied their head-to-head to 2-2.

Tecihmann won their previous two encounters in Dubai and Madrid prior to that, while Svitolina came out on top in their very first duel in Strasbourg. The Ukrainian has been in solid form over the past few weeks. Given her comfortable win over the Swiss a few days ago, this match has the potential to produce the same outcome.

Ad

Predicted winner: Elina Svitolina

#2. Moyuka Uchijima vs Kamilla Rakhimova (R1)

Moyuka Uchijima is the fifth seed at the Open Capfinances 2025 in Rouen. (Photo: Getty)

Uchijima's best results this season have been second-round appearances at the Australian Open and at the WTA 1000 tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami. She represented Japan in last week's Billie Jean King Cup ties and won both of her singles matches against Romania and Canada.

Ad

Rakhimova has struggled to get going this season and has a 0-5 record at the main draw level. Two of her last three losses have come after winning the first set. She had a 6-4 record on clay last year, with semifinal finishes in Bogota and Rabat being the highlights of her time on clay.

Uchijima's time on the red dirt was quite brief last year. She came through the qualifying rounds of the French Open for her main draw debut in Paris. She won her first-round match and then lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the second round. She lost her next two matches on clay as well.

Ad

The two have evenly split their previous couple of meetings at the WTA level. Rakhimova won their most recent encounter at last year's Wuhan Open in straight sets. Even though the Russian has a strong record on clay compared to her opponent, given her current form, Uchijima has a better shot at winning their showdown in Rouen.

Predicted winner: Moyuka Uchijima

#3. Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Camilla Rosatello (R2)

Ruse rallied from a set down to beat Elsa Jacquemot 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Open Capfinances in Rouen. Rosatello, meanwhile, came through the qualifying rounds and scored a routine 6-2, 6-3 win over Parks in her opener here.

Ad

When not hindered by an injury, Ruse has shown great potential. She gave eventual champion Madison Keys a tough fight when they crossed paths in the second round of the Australian Open this year.

The Open Capfinances marks Rosatello's first tournament at the WTA level this year. She will be the underdog heading into this match. She has never won more than one main draw match per season at the WTA level in her career so far. As such, Ruse will be the heavy favorite to advance further.

Ad

Predicted winner: Elena-Gabriela Ruse

#4. Fiona Ferro vs Jessika Ponchet (R2)

Fiona Ferro at the US Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Ferro booked her spot in the main draw of the Open Capfinances with wins over compatriots Emiline Dartron and Manon Leonard. She was up against Kessler in the first round and staged a comeback to bear her 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-5. It marked her first win over a top 50 player since August 2021.

Ad

Ponchet was the top seed in the qualifying rounds here but failed to make the main draw cut. Nevertheless, she got a second shot as a lucky loser and made the most of it by beating Margaux Rouvroy 6-2, 6-4 in the first round.

This is a great opportunity for both players to gain some valuable ranking points. Ponchet has never advanced to a quarterfinal at the WTA level, while Ferro has made the last eight twice in her career. The latter's experience could eventually sway the tide in her favor in this all-French showdown in Rouen.

Predicted winner: Fiona Ferro

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More