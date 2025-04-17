Rouen 2025 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Linda Noskova vs Suzan Lamens | Open Capfinances

The remaining second round matches of the Open Capfinances 2025 will be played in Rouen on Thursday, April 17. Some seeded players will also be in action and will play for their quarterfinal berths.

Four seeded players exited from the event in the first round, but there are still four seeded players left in the draw and all of them will play their matches today. On that note, let's have a look at some of the predictions for the Day 4.

#1. Linda Noskova vs Suzan Lamens

Second seed Linda Noskova will face World No. 69 Suzan Lamens in her second round match. Noskova defeated USA's Bernarda Pera after a very tough battle in the first round, as she lost the first set 4-6 and was only two points away from a loss in the second set tie-break, but managed to win it.

Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland in the third round on Day Four of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. Source: Getty

Noskova has an 11-9 win-loss record in 2025 and her best result was reaching the semifinal in Abu Dhabi, where she defeated World No. 10 Paula Badosa in straight sets. She also defeated Jessica Pegula in Dubai and will be the favorite to reach the quarterfinal in Rouen, where she is one of the leading candidates to win the title.

25-year-old Lamens defeated the 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu after a very tough battle in the first round. She won the marathon battle 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2) after two hours, 36 minutes.

Lamens has a 13-9 win-loss record in 2025 but she has not reached any quarterfinal this season, despite playing nine tournaments prior to this event. Ranking wise her best win of the season came in Brisbane, where she defeated World No. 25 Magdalena Frech.

Prediction: Linda Noskova to win

#2. Olga Danilovic vs Linda Fruhvirtova

Third seed Olga Danilovic will face the lucky loser Linda Fruhvirtova. It will be their first meeting on the WTA Tour. The winner of this match plays the winner of Moyuka Uchijima and Lois Boisson.

World No. 39 Danilovic lost the first set 5-7 in her first round match against qualifier Aleksandra Krunic, but came back strong to win the next two sets 6-0, 6-3. She has a 10-5 win-loss record this season and won the WTA 125 title in Antalya, Turkey last month.

Olga Danilovic competes during the round of 32 of the Transylvania Open. Source: Getty

On the other hand, Fruhvirtova lost to Krunic in the qualifying round but was fortunate to get an entry as the lucky loser. She won a thrilling battle against Anna Blinkova in the first round.

The 19-year-old Czech player lost the first set in tie-break against Blinkova and won the second set 6-4. She was 2-5 down in the third set but won the next five games to reach the second round after a two-hour, 53-minute battle.

Danilovic's current form is better than Fruhvirtova, who impressed at the 2023 Australian Open, when she reached the fourth round but has not won a grand slam match since then and has been out of the Top 100 for a while now. The Serbian player will be the favorite to reach the quarterfinal.

Prediction: Olga Danilovic to win

#3. Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro vs Varvara Gracheva

In one of the most interesting matches of the day, World No. 73 Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro will take on World No. 67 Varvara Gracheva. It will be their second meeting, as Spain's Maneiro defeated Gracheva in three sets at the 2024 WTA Tennis in the Land in Cleveland.

Maneiro knocked out the former World No. 3 Maria Sakkari 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round. She has a 8-9 win-loss record this season and she has not reached the quarterfinal of any WTA Tour level event in 2025 yet.

France's Gracheva defeated the 8th seed Sonay Kartal in the first round. It could be a close battle like their previous meeting, but Gracheva will be the favorite to reach the quarterfinal, considering their current form.

Gracheva was in the Top 50 last year and she reached the fourth round of the 2024 French Open. Clay is her favorite surface and her experience could help her prevail against her opponent in the second round.

Prediction: Varvara Gracheva to win

