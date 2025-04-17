Rouen 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Anhelina Kalinina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Open Capfinances

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Elina Svitolina vs Anhelina Kalinina

Date: April 17, 2025

Tournament: Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Kindarena Sports Complex, Rouen, France

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay (Indoor)

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Elina Svitolina vs Anhelina Kalinina preview

In Picture: Elina Svitolina (Getty)

One of the second round matches at the 2025 Open de Rouen will feature an all-Ukrainian clash between top seed Elina Svitolina and Anhelina Kalinina.

Trending

Svitolina had a decent season in 2025, having won 14 of the 20 matches she has played thus far. She began the year with a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open, losing 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 against eventual champion Madison Keys.

After her run in Melbourne, Svitolina had early-round exits at the Linz Open, Qatar Open, and the Dubai Tennis Championships. She had a better showing at the Sunshine double, reaching the quarterfinal in Indian Wells, where he lost 5-7, 3-6 against eventual champion Mirra Andreeva before making it to the fourth round in Miami, losing 6-7 (5), 3-6 against Iga Swiatek. Playing in her first clay-court event in 2025, Svitolina began her campaign in Rouen with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann in the first round.

Anhelina Kalinina, on the other hand, has a 8-10 win/loss record in 2025. The Ukrainian started the season well by reaching the semifinal of the Brisbane International, where she lost 4-6, 3-6 against Polina Kudermetova. She also reached the quarterfinal at the Transylvania Open, losing 6-2, 4-6, 6-7 (3) against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Apart from these two events, Kalinina has not fared well this season, having registered seven first-round exits so far. She entered the Open de Rouen on the back of a four-match losing streak. However, she began her campaign with a dominant 6-0, 6-4 win over Japanese qualifier Nao Hibino in the first round.

Elina Svitolina vs Anhelina Kalinina head-to-head

Svitolina has a 3-0 head-to-head lead over Kalinina. The last match between these two players ended in a 6-1, 6-2 win for Svitolina at the 2024 US Open.

Elina Svitolina vs Anhelina Kalinina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elina Svitolina -295 TBD TBD Anhelina Kalinina +220 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elina Svitolina vs Anhelina Kalinina prediction

Svitolina has an excellent record on clay, boasting a 65 percent win rate and securing six titles from six finals. Her most recent title on the surface was at the 2023 Internationaux de Strasbourg, where she defeated Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Kalinina has no titles on the WTA Tour yet, but has reached two clay-court finals in her career, including a WTA 1000 final at the 2023 Italian Open, where she eventually had to retire against Elena Rybakina. She has a title on the Challenger Tour, but that came on a hard court.

Svitolina will be the favorite to win the upcoming match due to her dominant head-to-head record against Kalinina and the latter's poor form this season.

Pick- Svitolina to win in straight sets

