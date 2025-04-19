Rouen 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Open Capfinances

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Elina Svitolina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Date: April 19, 2025

Tournament: Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Kindarena Sports Complex, Rouen, France

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €267,082

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Elina Svitolina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview

Svitolina plays a backhand in the Billie Jean King Cup - Source: Getty

Top seed Elina Svitolina will take on Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the semifinals of the Open Califnances Rouen Metropole.

Svitolina has made a solid start to the season by chalking up 16 wins from 22 matches, including quarterfinal runs in the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open. She also reached the fourth round of the Miami Open but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The Ukrainian entered Rouen after qualifying matches in the Billie Jean King Cup. She started her campaign by cruising past Jil Teichmann and Anna Kalinina and showing her class against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the quarterfinals. Svitolina defeated the Spaniard Maneiro 6-3, 6-2.

Gabriela Ruse plays a forehand in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, meanwhile, has yet to make a strong impression this year. Her best results on tour have been reaching the third round of the Miami Open and the second round of the Australian Open. Despite a valiant effort against Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian defeated her in Miami.

The Romanian started her campaign in Rouen with solid wins over Elsa Jacquemot and Camilla Rosatello in the first two rounds. She then brushed aside Jessika Ponchet in the quarterfinals 6-2, 6-2. Ruse is making her second appearance in the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole.

Elina Svitolina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse head-to-head

Svitolina leads the head-to-head against Ruse 1-0. She defeated her at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic in 2021.

Elina Svitolina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elina Svitolina Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Odds will be updated when available.

Elina Svitolina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse prediction

Svitolina plays a slice backhand in the Billie Jean King Cup - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina has been among the most consistent players on tour this year. She will be gutted to have not won a title so far and will be determined to change that in Rouen this week. The Ukrainian is a heavy favourite to lift the title with none of the top 35 players remaining in the singles competition.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, meanwhile, secured a runner-up finish in the 2023 Winners Open, her best result in the last few years. She has been clinical in Rouen but will be up against a superior competitor in the semifinals. The Romanian must play out of her skin to have a say in this bout.

Svitolina's power and precision will meet Ruse's versatility in the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole. Considering their recent results on record on clay, Svitolina will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The top seed shouldn't have too many problems while solving this riddle.

Pick: Svitolina to win in straight sets.

