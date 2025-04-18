Rouen 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Open Capfinances

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Date: April 18, 2025
Tournament: Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Kindarena Sports Complex, Rouen, France
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Clay (Indoor)
Prize Money: $275,094
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN
Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview
Top seed Elina Svitolina will face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Open de Rouen. Svitolina has a 15-6 win/loss record for the season, with quarterfinal runs at the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open being her best results. On both occasions, she lost to the eventual champions, Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva, respectively.
Svitolina entered the event in Rouen after winning her singles ties at the Billie Jean King Cup, winning 7-6 (4), 6-3 against Maja Chwalinska and 6-4, 6-2 against Jil Teichmann. The top seed faced Tiechman once more in the opening round at Rouen, winning 6-4, 6-2, followed by another dominant 6-4, 6-0 win over compatriot Anhelina Kalinina in the second round to reach her third quarterfinal of the season.
Meanwhile, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro has had an underwhelming season so far, with the Spaniard suffering five first-round exits. She won her opening matches at the Australian Open and the Merida Open, but lost in the next round to Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Avanesyan, respectively.
However, coming into Rouen, Bouzas Maneiro had a decent outing at the Billie Jean King Cup as she helped Spain qualify for the next round by winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 against Betariz Haddad Maia and 6-4, 6-2 against Linda Noskova. She began her campaign in Rouen with a 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 win over former top-10 player Maria Sakkari in the first round and then followed it up with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Varvara Gracheva in the next round.
Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head
Svitolina has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Bouzas Maneiro. The Ukrainian won the only match 6-4, 6-1 against the Spaniard at the 2024 Cincinnati Open.
Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction
In her previous match against Anhelina Kalinina, Svitolina won 63 percent of her service points and 57 percent of the return points. She was able to attack her opponent's second serve, breaking the serve five times. She protected her serve effectively as well, saving six of the seven break points she faced on her serve.
In her previous match against Varvara Gracheva, Bouzas Maneiro won 63 and 54 percent of her service and return points. She broke her opponent's serve five times and faced only three break points on her serve, two of which she was able to save.
Both players are coming off dominant victories, but Svitolina is the more experienced player who has six claycourt titles on the WTA Tour, making her the favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Svitolina to win in straight sets